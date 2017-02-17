Mugabe To Malema – No Suitable Successor For Me

President Mugabe says there is no suitable successor at present, hence he will continue to be in power.

“There is no successor at the moment who people have faith in,” he told the ZBC in an interview today to mark his birthday.

The 92-year-old leader who plans to die in office claimed that people still wanted him to lead them. “If I feel I’m no longer able I will tell my party but with the volume of wishes I will carry on.,” he said adding :”Its not easy to leave today, people have entrusted me to lead.”

Mugabe said he did not care what prophets say. “I dont care about prophets of doom who wish me dead. We have pastors and bishops in my church joining the bandwagon.”

He scoffed at EFF leader, Julius Malema who told him it was time to go. “Who is Julius Malema to call for me to step down. Elections are held every five years and people elect me. – Agencies