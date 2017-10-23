Mugabe Trapped Inside PantoMine

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe has become trapped inside a pantomine.

In the most comic spin of events, President Robert Mugabe spokesperson George Charamba says that President Robert Mugabe was never appointed World Health Organisation Goodwill Ambassador after all.

Speaking in an interview on national television on Monday evening Charamba said that Mugabe was never told that he had been given the accolade.

Charamba said that no official communication either verbally or written was ever made to Mugabe nor his office on the issue.

Charamba said that as far as the President is concerned the said reversal of the appointment is null and void.

The presidential spokesperson said that the move was only a carefully crafted means of trying to bring President Mugabe’s name and the country into disrepute.

According to Charamba, it was never going to be possible for the WHO to appoint Mugabe their Goodwill Ambassador on Non – Communicable Diseases when Zimbabwe is amongst the lead countries that produce and export tobacco which is unwanted by WHO.

Charamba said that they heard of the appointment through the media and that the appointment was made through a press conference which is not how the United Nations communicates.

But the news release was made by Charamba’s own office via his media, the Herald last week, a factor that has added to the LIVE comedy as Mugabe is humiliated further.

Speaking at a WHO Global Conference on Noncommunicable Diseases in Uruguay last week, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he had communicated with Mugabe on the appointment and Mugabe had accepted.

“I am honoured to be joined by President Mugabe, of Zimbabwe, a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all”, Dr Tedro said while addressing the conference.

“Today I am also honoured to announce that President Mugabe has agreed to serve as a goodwill ambassador on NCDs for Africa to influence his peers in his region to prioritize NCDs’’, said Dr Tedro.