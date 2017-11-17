Mugabe Tried To Arrest Gen Chiwenga Upon Return From China

Staff Reporter | At the height of purges against perceived Robert Mugabe enemies linked to his rival former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, an arrest warrant had been issued against General Constantino Chiwenga just as he flew back into Zimbabwe from China.

There was drama at the airport and Chiwenga was only saved by a group of soldiers who acting upon military intelligence came to pick him up.

Mugabe had already started his purge of Mnangagwa allies in a Cabinet reshuffle that favoured mostly his wife’s connections as senior cabinet ministers fell. In the grand plan of ridding the party of all Mnangagwa allies the next purge was to be in the security forces including the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in which Chiwenga himself was a target a result of his close links to Mnanagwa.

Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri ordered the infamous “black boots” to arrest Chiwenga upon his arrival at the airport from China on Sunday, triggering what some claim led to the military’s seizure of power.

Unravelling reports indicate that the team from the Support Unit was disarmed and defeated by soldiers who had been deployed to safeguard Chiwenga, as Military Intelligence was aware of the plot.

Chihuri is currently in Police custody, meanwhile the Zimbabwe Defense Forces issued a statement this morning that they were “making progress” in their operations.