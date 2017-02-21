Mugabe Turns 93

State Media | GUSHUNGO, Tsivo, mwana waZvimba, our President today turns 93.

Born in Zvimba in Mashonaland West province to peasant parents in 1924, President Mugabe dedicated his life to the liberation of this country from the shackles of white minority rule.

His birthday is not just a personal or family event.

It is an occasion for the millions of people all over the world who admire his clean lifestyle and adore his political life, especially his love for his country, to celebrate his life.

President Mugabe suffered at the hands of the racist colonial regime, being persecuted for his role in the struggle to dismantle colonialism, and jailed for years in the process.

But at no point did he express regret for these sacrifices, preferring to use the pains he endured as the inspiration for the fight against neo-colonialism.

Through his iconic leadership, the country has achieved various milestones, some which have earned the country global recognition.

President Mugabe has been lauded for being principled, a torch-bearer of African self-determination as well as being the embodiment of black empowerment.

His birthday provides an opportunity for self-introspection.

President Mugabe is the subject of many pop songs that celebrate his life as the country’s youths chronicle the achievements of the revolutionary icon.

His life is as ordinary in its simplicity and honesty as it is inspiring.

In his honour, the 21st February Movement was founded in 1986 to use his person as a role model that young people can emulate.

The 21st February Movement endeavours to mould youth of unquestionable integrity and President Mugabe is the patron of the movement.

This year’s celebrations will be held at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School in Matobo District, Matabeleland South province on February 25 under the theme “Honouring our icon, unlocking value in youth”.

But the 21st February Movement celebrations are more than just a birthday celebration.

The movement was established to create an opportunity for the youth of Zimbabwe — and across Africa and the world — to draw lessons from President Mugabe’s illustrious life of sacrifice and public service.

Besides imparting a spirit of patriotism and pan-Africanism among the youth, the movement also has an operational trust fund that caters for youth activities throughout the year. – State Media