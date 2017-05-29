Mugabe Vice President Hopeful Dies

Staff Reporter | Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu the last National Chairman of the now defunct Joshua Nkomo led PF ZAPU has died.

Ndlovu set to take over Vice Presidency after the death of John Nkomo, died in the late hours of Sunday evening at a Bulawayo hospital.

He was 86.

Ndlovu was also the first black Mayor of Bulawayo after Independence and also Deputy Senate President from 2008 to 2013. At the time of his death he was a Zanu PF Central Committee member.

Zanu PF Politburo member, Joshua Malinga confirmed Ndlovu’s death without providing more details. Ndlovu had been battling prostate cancer for a long time.

Ndlovu was shockingly ignored by President Robert Mugabe in 2014 when he appointed incumbent Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who was fairly unknown within the PF ZAPU structures.

According to the 1987 Unity Accord which dissolved PF ZAPU into ZANU PF, the second Vice President position is preserved for former PF ZAPU leaders and the PF ZAPU has always made it a norm that the once most senior PF ZAPU leader takes over the position as and when it falls vacant.

In 2014 at the death of John Nkomo, Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu was the next most ideal former PF ZAPU leader to take over as Vice President but was shockingly snubbed for Mphoko by Mugabe.

Mourners are gathered at his Luveve home.

More details to follow . . .