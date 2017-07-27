Mugabe Warns Corrupt Traffic Officers Against “Temptation”

President Robert Mugabe has warned the police force against temptations which visit them in the course of their duties, especially those manning road blocks.

He was delivering a keynote address at the 2017 Zimbabwe Republic Police Presidential Graduation Parade at Morris Depot this Thursday morning.

Addressing cabinet ministers, captains of industry and commerce, legislators and relatives and friends who witnessed the graduation of 593 police graduands, President Mugabe urged them to keep on improving themselves in the organisation and to value loyalty and commitment to virtues to policing.

Mugabe said police training seeks to develop a curriculum that prepares the police officers to face challenges in the course of their duties.

“It is necessary to improve the quality of police training in the country and make the training thorough to prevail over the sophisticated and versatile modern day criminals,” said President Mugabe.

The graduands at today’s ceremony were the first batch to undertake a one year course compared to the previous 6 months course.

The new training paradigm also involved on the job training which required students to be attached to various police stations countrywide before they returned to the Depot for further refinement integration of skills.

Turning to the graduands, Mugabe urged them to be humble enough to accept that what they have acquired in training does not surpass the world of experience of those already in the force.

The President also warned graduands not to be led astray by some in the force who do not speak the good side of the police force.

After delivering his address, Mugabe was treated to impressive displays showing off the agility and tactics of the police.

The theoretical content of training included the teaching of political history of Zimbabwe, the constitution of Zimbabwe, Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5.16, traffic enforcement, local languages and sign language.

The inclusion of sign and local languages in the new curriculum ensures that all officially recognised languages are treated equitably.

This constitutional requirement creates an inclusive society and emboldens police effectiveness through creation of strong community relations.

The graduation parade was attended by the two vice presidents Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo, other cabinet ministers, fellow officers, captains of industry and commerce, representatives of the judiciary, and relatives and friends of the graduating officers.- state media