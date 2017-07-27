Mugabe Warns Shiri, Chiwenga, “Politics Will Lead The Gun”

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has come out to warn the military against interfering in politics, telling them politics will lead the gun and not the reverse.

Professor Jonathan Moyo a strong ally of President Mugabe’s wife Grace has been engaged in a brutal public spat with senior military bosses, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga and Air Marshal Perence Shiri, in which threats were issued against his life.

These threats have inadvertently been construed to be a threat not just against Moyo alone, but the Mugabe’s too, with the President himself speaking out for the first time.

At a Zanu PF Women’s League meeting at which Grace challenged her husband to name a successor he warned the military against pushing for his ouster saying they had no right to interfere with the political processes in the country.

Mugabe said politics leads the gun and not the reverse. Mugabe insisted on one centre of power and slammed those agitating for his removal saying they were power hungry.

Mugabe also came out to strongly support National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere, lamenting rampant indiscipline in Zanu PF with provinces that issue votes of no confidence on their seniors in the Politburo without going through the necessary procedures.

Mugabe said grievances should be presented through party structures right up to the national disciplinary committee which handles grievances in the party. – Agencies