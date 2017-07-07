Mugabe Will Beat Tsvangirai If Elections Were Held In 24 Hrs, Afrobarometer Concludes

Tsvangirai has dropped from 57% to 16%, while Mugabe’s chances have been on the increase

A survey conducted by Afrobarometer claims in a conclusion that President Robert Mugabe would win presidential elections if they were held tomorrow, according to its findings.

The paper says the likelihood of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai winning an election has fallen since 2005 to 2017 from 57% to 16% while Mugabe’s chances have been on the increase.

It states that the “Survey shows that ZANU-PF has an edge if presidential elections were to be held tomorrow. Asked which party’s candidate one would vote for in a hypothetical presidential elections, a day after the survey, 38% said ZANU-PF, 24% refused to answer, 16% said MDC-T, 11% said they would note vote and 4% said they would vote for a ZIMPF candidate (before the split) and 2% said they would vote for other parties. Survey shows that ZANU-PF still commands support in the rural areas while a plurality (31%) of those who refused to answer are urban based. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT