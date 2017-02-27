Mugabe Workers Turn Against Him

Staff Reporter | Government workers known for resisting industrial action claiming that they are duty bound to be loyal to President Robert Mugabe’s government will on Monday turn against the aged president and demonstrate against his government’s failed administration of the civil services.

Information coming through to ZimEye.com from sources within the Apecs Council meeting sitting in Harare today suggests that the civil servants have declined a government offer to pay the workers their promised 2016 bonuses in the form of urban and peri urban land and demanding instead to be paid in cash.

Sources within the government indicate that the workers from across the country will on Monday gather at the popular defiance centre at the Harare Gardens demanding to be addressed by the President as talks with the Public Service Ministry collapse.

The government workers are understood to be vowing that they will not return to work until they have met with the President and have their issues resolved. The sources indicate that information will be circulated to all sectors of government workers including teachers and nurses to shut down government services until their grievances have been resolved by government.

State doctors are already on a mass industrial action which seen them down their tools for the last yen days which has crippled the hospitals countrywide.