Mugabe’s CIOs Invade Gwanda

Staff Reporter | The ruling Zanu PF party is literally camping in the Matabeleland South capital Gwanda ahead of two high profile presidential visits to the town within four months.

The town is expected to host President Robert Mugabe for his seventh youth interface rally as soon as he returns to the country from Iran before the town plays host to the party’s annual national conference in December.

In preparing for the events the town has seen a sudden influx of Zanu PF personnel and resources into the town. The events have also brought in with them a visibly extra personnel in state security agents who are seen operating around the town’s public areas.

Last week the party also received three brand new Ford Ranger vehicles which are set to be used for the coordination of the events. The vehicles are currently housed at a government complex visible to the public instead of the party offices.

ZimEye.com sources in the town have questioned why the vehicles are being parked at the government complex instead of the party offices which is a clear abuse of state resources by the party.

President Mugabe is expected to officially open an internet cafe in the town which was completed last year but has not been functionally while awaiting him to officiate its opening.

As per the norm, the road in the town from the police camp where President Mugabe’s helicopters will land to the stadium and the internet cafe has been resurfaced while all other roads in the township remain a nightmare.

Meanwhile, people in the rural communities around Gwanda town claim that there is on going door to door visits by ZANU PF members who are allegedly compiling registers of people in the areas who will all be ferried to President Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in the town.

The provincial youth league has promised President Mugabe that they will bring at least 60 000 people to the rally though their target remains at 100 000.

The previous six such rallies held in the other provinces have been averaging 40 000 people. In some instances it has taken the party up to three days to ferry people back to their homes after the rallies leaving the people extremely stranded in cold weather.