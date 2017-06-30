MUGABE’S AGENTS?:Whose Agenda Are Mahere, Moyo And Mujuru Pushing? | OPINION

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo | These demons should stop terrorizing people each time we go for elections. We don’t need any more drama, Zimbabweans have suffered enough. Our problem is we have people who are bought in exchange of 30 pieces of silver. What people need to do is to expose these state agents masquerading as independent candidates.

I always advise the opposition before making crucial decisions and this will dearly cost them in 2018. Zanu Pf is coming with all sort of tricks to win 2018 elections. Zanu Pf has already seen that it’s not an easy task to pull an election trigger on Morgan Tsvangirai. What I have realised is that the ruling party does not trust Tsvangirai so they want to make sure they surround him with Zanu Pf zealots who pretend to be opposition sympathisers. That is Zanu for you. I always tell people that with Zanu Pf you have to be very strategic otherwise the game is over for you.

I see two possible things happening next year, the first will be serious vote splitting, and going for a run off. You know then what it means to go for a run off with Zanu Pf. Remember the June 27 fiasco in 2008 were more than 500 MDC T supporters were butchered. It’s good that these Zanu pf zealots have come out openly when it’s too early and it is part of democracy for people to scrutinise before we go for an election. People are tired of this drama and we need serious business in 2018.Drama Number 1 – Who Is Fadzayi Mahere

Fadzayi Mahere is an advocate Lawyer who is a ZANU PF staunch supporter masquerading as an opposition member who is sympathizing with everyone. Fadzayi’s parents are hero worshippers of Mugabe and for Fadzayi is where she is it’s because of ZANU PF. She was educated by Zanu Pf and she grew up in the system, so how dare can she oppose the same system she benefitted from? Her father benefitted from the farm invasions, what Dr Mahere has it is because of the system so how dare can she oppose the same system? There is no way ZANU PF would allow that loud mouthed girl to stand for the opposition, knowing ZANU PF very well she would be in exile by now. So opposition wake this is ZANU PF for you, Fadzayi Mahere is already grabbing the MT Pleasant seat whilst you are still debating. This is where you need to field strong academics in such areas to avoid vote splitting.

Can Fadzayi attack the same system she benefited from? Never please spare us from this drama. If you remember very well another Zanu Pf zealot Themba Mliswa used Tsvangirai in Norton to grab that seat, and this is Zanu Pf for you. Never gamble with 2018 elections, we need serious business. Where was Fadzayi Mahere before? She started by being a noise maker on social media for only three months and soon after that she is making an announcements. Please Fadzayi stop this drama, we have heard enough of this in 1988 with Tekere, Simba Makoni. In fact Mahere is another Tekere for you. I had an opportunity to listen to Fadzayi last week this is a ZANU PF project already under way.

Zanu PF is clever they are busy throwing all sort games so that people start debating whilst time is moving, them they are already on the ground campaigning in rural areas where it is critical for 2018. Fadzayi Mahere’s father was a permanent secretary in the ministry of education and you know what it means to be a perm sec in Zimbabwe. Her close ties with Jonathan Moyo means a lot for you Zimbabweans. We are tired of political jokers in this country. In fact these are sell outs meant for selling the struggle in exchange of 30 pieces of silver. For me Fadzayi is a G40 staunch supporter. I know many people would want to know why I have said this but time will tell after 2018 elections.

Drama Number 2 – Nkosana Moyo

I saw this coming when Nkosana started attacking Mugabe. What I have seen with our current opposition, it lacks political strategy to deal with Mugabe. Mugabe is not a walk over candidate. He knows his staff. In fact Mugabe is a political master mind he knows his game very well. Zimbabweans are very behind on this one. Nkosana is a big time project. Mugabe knows very well that Tsvangirai has a large following so he brings credible academics which people think maybe an alternative. For him he wants to prove a point that Tsvangirai and Mugabe have failed in politics and he has placed Nkosana Moyo as alternative. Honestly can you tell me on this one, knowing Nkosana Moyo very well, he is a smart guy, very intelligent, and with a clean record, why would he stand for presidency few months away from election when he really knows that he won’t win. These are projects who have been given big amounts to divert people’s attention and destabilize the opposition ahead of 2018 elections. Moyo has spoilt his legacy. He created a good name but unfortunately because of money the man has compromised his integrity.

Drama Number 3 – Joice Mujuru

I’ve always warned Tsvangirai to stop associating himself with this overzealous woman who is supposed to be doing farming in Beatrice and playing with grandchildren. If you do your analysis very well you will find that Mujuru is a big time project, and what worries me most is that Tsvangirai can’t read all these games. Mujuru is up to no good, what it means is that she will pretend as if she has the heart for the masses and then she will withdraw last minute. There is no way Mujuru can support the opposition even she was fired, she committed a lot of crimes in the Government. Mujuru looted Marange diamonds and ZANU PF shelved all the files, Mujuru participated in the looting spree in most economic sectors nothing happened to her. What I have realized is that these are same people and ZANU PF is using many tactics to bring different candidates, in case Mujuru fails they will put Nkosana Moyo for you. Mujuru if she was for the poor and pro people one would not bother herself with the issue of presidency on the coalition. What I have clearly seen is that Mujuru signed a MOU with Morgan so that she will gain a lot of sympathy with the opposition using Tsvangirai’s political clout. The truth is MAI AWA MAI MUJURU is still in ZANU PF big time.

Drama 4 – Every Election Zanu Pf Fields Another Tekere

In the 80s ZANU PF did the same tricks by fielding Tekere and they succeeded and in the 90s they did the same by fielding Ndabaningi and they succeeded because he withdrew last minute making it easier for Zanu Pf to win the elections, in 2008 they had to field Simba Makoni they succeeded and Tsvangirai could not make it to State House because of the 8 %. In 2013 they used Mutambara and they succeeded, now it’s another academic in making Nkosana Moyo. Honestly speaking Zimbabweans should wake up to reality.

Tsvangirai Should Go to the Ground Now

What Morgan Tsvangirai needs now is not a coalition partner, but what he needs now is resources and going to the ground. Tsvangirai has an advantage on his side, he has grass roots support and he should start campaigning now, going to the ground and sensitizing people on the reality of the situation. What is it that people want now? People need food, fees, clothing and so many other basic needs and he should take advantage of that to campaign. We are in July already and we are 6 months away from election, and ZANU PF will take advantage of this time to cause confusion whilst they are re –oiling their rigging machinery.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo writes in his personal capacity as the Head of MINDS which is responsible for policy analysis and research. He is an academic and researcher. He can be contacted at greaterminds@gmail.com