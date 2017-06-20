Mugabe’s Bounced Cheque, Chindori Chininga And The Missing $15Bn

Nomusa Garikayi | In 2012, the late Edward Chindori-Chininga said in parliamentary report that no one, no one in the companies doing mining, the local partner (whoever it happened to be) or anyone in position of authority, knew the quality or quantity of diamonds, who was buying them, how they were being shipped, out of Chiadzwa and Marange, etc. So, no one could say with any confidence the true value of the diamonds coming out of Marange and who was benefiting, etc.; everything was happening under a cloak of secrecy!

To mark his birthday in February 2016, President Mugabe admitted that the country was “swindled” of US$ 15 billion in diamond revenue. Up to date, nearly a year and half later, no one has yet been arrested and not a single dollar of the vast fortune has been recovered. Not a farthing. Now he tells us the looting has been wholesale.

Mugabe told thousands of youths at Sakubva Stadium that he was bitter after he handed over the dummy cheque to Zimunya-Marange Community Share Ownership Trust while promising them $50 million after he was informed that the then five mining companies had pledged $10 million each.

“They had me walk here holding a big board inscribed with a cheque that they later refused to honour. You still have that grievance,” said President Mugabe.

The regime kicked out the “Ghanaians, Lebanese, Chinese and South Africans who were running companies in Chiadzwa so that we do our own mining,” years ago. And still the nation is not getting anything from all the hive of activities in Marange and Chiadzwa!

“There was a misunderstanding between government and them until government resolved to take over the operations… once our operations improve we will fulfil that promise.

It is no secret that the regime has been spending money as if money grows on trees buying party cars, buying cars for traditional leaders, bankrolling its political activities, paying Nikuv for unspecified work, etc., etc. This is simply unacceptable that the wealth from the diamond bounty which should be benefiting all Zimbabweans is lining the pockets of a few individuals and the rest used to deny the rest their freedoms and basic human rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.

The billions of dollars looted from Marange and Chiadzwa diamonds gives Zanu PF an unfair political advantage particularly since the money is being used to bankroll its undemocratic vote rigging activities. There is no point in contesting next year’s elections until democratic reforms are fully implemented and every dollar from Marange is properly accounted for.

“I’m also bitter that a grown man like me, I’m made to parade a board ($1.5 million cheque) which doesn’t mean anything,” said President Mugabe.

How insulting; Zimbabweans are today the poorest people in Africa, according to an AfrAsia Bank report, and the people know billions of dollars in diamonds are being swindled out of the country every month! The man presiding over this grand theft now pretends to be bitter over $1.5 million cheque but has never lifted a finger to recover US $15 billion he himself admitted was “swindled”!

The day the country has regime change; the nation must launch a thorough investigation into the going on in Chiazwa and Marange with a view of establishing the truth extend of the looting, recovering as much as possible of the looted wealth and most important of all punishing all those involved in this treasonous act.