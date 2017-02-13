“Mugabe’s Corpse” – Mutasa Speaks

Ray Nkosi | Latest revelations from the dreaded former intelligence boss Dydimus Mutasa feature President Robert Mugabe as a corpse. President Robert Mugabe’s lifeless body, is the one that is going to motion Zimbabwe into its future, Mr Mutasa who was Mugabe’s highly trusted aide says. President Mugabe himself directly admits Mutasa still has private access to him, to this day.

Three years ago Mutasa boasted about turning politicians into dead corpses ready for the coffin, he even threatened that he uses gamatox annihilate people. The same man has turned the cameras on President Mugabe bringing the whole nation to focus on the 93 year old’s impending mortal extinction.

Mutasa told the local Daily News of Zimbabwe’s hopes through Mugabe’s lifeless body.

Mutasa who is now in another fight with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, over the Zimbabwe People First party future told journalists that his distinct impression when the two geriatrics used to work together was that Mugabe wanted “to die in office”.

“Mugabe does not have a succession plan. President Mugabe wanted, and I believe this is what he is looking for, to leave government when he dies.

“That is when he will give up power and be taken from his deathbed to the Heroes Acre. That is his plan. And if you ask anybody who is close to him they will tell you that.

“I mean, his wife (Grace) has more or less mentioned it and (one of Zanu PF’s leading candidates to succeed Mugabe, Vice President Emmerson) Mnangagwa should know that too,” Mutasa said.

The sensational claim, which is destined to set tongues wagging among long-suffering Zimbabweans, comes as Mugabe’s ruling party continues to be devoured by its ugly and seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and succession wars — with the increasingly frail nonagenarian doggedly refusing to anoint a successor.

The former Zanu PF secretary for administration’s claims tally with previous statements made by powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe and the ruling party’s youth league, who have said the soon-to-be 93 long-ruling leader should rule Zimbabwe for life.

In May last year, Grace stunned thousands of Zanu PF supporters who had gathered in Harare for a solidarity rally with the nonagenarian, when she said Mugabe would rule Zimbabwe from the grave.

“We want you to lead this country from your grave, while you lie at the National Heroes’ Acre,” she told the shell-shocked supporters.

In 2015, and while speaking during a rally at Murehwa Business Centre, the influential first lady also warned Zanu PF heavyweights that she was going to design a special wheelchair from which Mugabe would rule until he was 100 years old.

“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years because that is what we want. That is the people’s choice. We want a leader that respects us,” she said.

The Zanu PF youth league also formally moved a motion at the ruling party’s annual conference which was held in Masvingo last December, for Mugabe, to be declared life president.