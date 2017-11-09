Mugabe’s Court Grants Jailed American Citizen Bail

Staff Reporter | United States citizen and projects officer at Magamba Network Trust, Martha O’Donovan (25) has been granted bail, after spending almost a week at Chikurubi Female Prison. O’Donovan is charged with subverting a constitutional government through masterminding a social media campaign to overthrow the government by unconstitutional means.

The bail conditions set for O’Donovan are:

$1000

That she continues to reside at 316 Charingira Court

That she reports to CID on Monday and Friday

That she surrenders her passport at the Magistrate court, and

That she should not interfere with state witnesses.

O’Donovan was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Clement Phiri today after he took over her bail application hearing from Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa. The bail hearing had to be postponed to 14:30 hours so that Justice Phiri could hold several pretrial conferences.