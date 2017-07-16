Mugabe’s Despotic Donation

Muzviwanza Shiri | It was a shock of significant proportions to learn that Robert Gabriel Mugabe, the man who has dominated Zimbabwe’s political landscape for over 3 decades and has presided over its certain demise, has made a significant donation to the African Union (AU), a dubious coalition whose significance to the plight of the suffering Africans is under question.

I have no doubt that it is a welcome and timely contribution to the organization, who I’m told is perpetually broke because the subscribing members such as the one Mugabe presides over cannot or chooses not to honor their annual subscription fees. For Mugabe then, to make this personal sacrifice raises a lot of eye brows. What will be the ulterior motive? One would wonder. It could be the desire to buy some international relevance, one could be tempted to say.

The man is no fool, he is aware his demise is nigh. He has not done anything for this organization or the countries it represents to deserve a place in the annuls of its history. In fact, he has courted controversy after controversy by the very actions he has committed against his people and the environment. So, what other way could he enter a record of relevance in its annuls better than pay through the back door?

I am convinced the man has his reasons, but I believe Zimbabweans will not care a woof even if the other African countries place Robert Gabriel Mugabe on the highest pedestal of Pan Africanism and liberation credentials. The man has become an irritating reminder to all Zimbabweans of their suffering. Like all cynical Zimbabweans, I believe the real reason is closer home than Pan African. The man is buying silence. Zimbabwe is at the verge and threshold of another crucial election in 2018, and the nonagenarian leader wants to run for presidency again.

In a sane country where normal elections are held, the old man would not stand a chance to win even a seat as a committee member of a small village church, but then the Zimbabwe elections are unpredictable. They are always rigged and manipulated in broad day light. This is where the donation plays a crucial role. The Zimbabwe leadership may just employ unorthodox measures to retain power. So member states from the compromised AU will turn a blind eye to the unpalatable goings on undertaken by the donor. So Zimbabweans, there it is.

The election of 2018 will not be an easy affair.

No Zimbabwean citizen would be as incensed as this if things were normal in their country. Everything has gone hay wire in this crumbling economy where millions of dollars cannot be accounted for. Multi billion deals are tendered to in-laws, toll gate levies pay towards entertainment and clothing allowances for the chefs while the potholed roads claim lives on a daily basis. The powerful and the well-connected loot from the fiscal. The law enforcement agencies have become open day extortionists. The list is endless. The result is an overburdened starved and disillusioned citizenry yet the president splashes a million dollars to donate to a dysfunctional organization whose founding fathers must be turning in their graves as their founding principle objectives have been turned from white to black.

Zimbabweans, we are not cursed! NO! We are a blessed country whose God given resources we cannot entrust on a depraved, invidious, malevolent, delinquent, delirious, diabolic leadership.

They live at large while 90% of the population wallow in poverty. They worry about bankruptcy of the AU while their streets are littered with destitute children. They travel all around the world while fatal accidents kill people on their unmanaged roads. What more do you want Zimbabweans? Every one of us from the youth to the elderly, 2018 is beckoning. Take up the mantle and vote this debased, disreputable monstrosity out of government forever. Enough is enough. This is for ourselves, our children and the future of our country.