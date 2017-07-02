Mugabe’s Early Christmas Toys For Army Chiefs

Staff Reporter | The struggling ZANU PF government has done it again. This time it has splashed millions of dollars on more than 300 swanky vehicles, that include Toyota Fortuners, Ford Rangers and Toyota Corollas to win love and loyalty of security bosses ahead of the 2018 general elections.

In a move obviously seen as a coup-proofing measure, beneficiaries of the flashy cars will include senior army chiefs, who include Air Force of Zimbabwe wing commanders and Zimbabwe National Army lieutenants-colonels. All military units across the nation will enjoy the benefits.

“Senior police officers are getting Ford Rangers while some members of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) will be given Toyota Corollas and Toyota Fortuners will go to assistant directors,” the official said.

Two months ago, the CIO took delivery of new Datsun vehicles, while top-of-the-range vehicles were given to intelligence bosses.

According to the sources, Toyota Fortuner SUVs, which are being delivered to the securocrats, cost US$75 000 each while Ford Rangers double cabs depending on the model, are valued between US$53 000 and US$89 000 each. Toyota Corollas range from US$25 000 to US$29 000 per vehicle.

Some of the newly acquired vehicles are now housed at the Zimbabwe National Army’s Harare Base Workshops Ordinance Supply From Depot in Msasa, awaiting allocation.

The budget for the new vehicles emerges at a time ordinary Zimbabweans are struggling with unemployment and related infrastructure challenges in a depressing economic environment. With looming company closures, job losses as well as a tight liquidity crunch and cash shortages, the public is concerned with such luxurious options.

The procurement of the cars comes a few months after government bought vehicles for the police, including two buses, 25 Ford Ranger single-cab trucks and 28 Ford Fiesta B-Cars worth US$1 million. The cars were purchased in October 2016.

In July 2015, government acquired 633 vehicles, which included all-terrain troop-carrying trucks, water cannons, buses and equipment, mostly used by military and police, worth an estimated US$50 million.

In May 2015, Mugabe officially commissioned a fleet of 97 vehicles at a ceremony at Morris Depot. The fleet included 77 trucks and 20 buses.

Since the 2013 general elections, the government has been replenishing military hardware to bolster its instruments of repression and combat any possible civil strife due to the explosive socio-economic situation in the country. With that strategy, security chiefs have been spoiled at every available opportunity.