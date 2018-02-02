Mugabe Ghost Haunts Police Officer

By Langton Ncube| The Zimbabwe Republic Police is charging a police officer for denouncing the ousted President Robert Mugabe.

Sergeant Thompson Joseph Mloyie is set to appear befor a kangaroo court to be presided by a Superintendent Makunike at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly contravening the Police Act .

Mloyie, who is represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Noble Chinhanu of ZLHR, was arrested after he allegedly uttered the words: “President Mugabe is too old and incapable of leading this country and is the cause of the suffering going on in this country and is married to a prostitute, Grace Mugabe.”

The police allege Mloyie acted in an unbecoming manner prejudicial to discipline or reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police service.

Ironically, Mugabe was later pushed out of Zanu PF owing to old age, which caused him poor judgment. Zanu PF through its central committee also said his marriage to his wife Grace, had become a threat both to party and nation.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers of Human Rights (ZLHR) said Mloyie had no case to answer.

“ZRP claimed Mloyie discredited the Police Service, when he was arrested on March 5, 2016 at Cranborne Police Station and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President in contravention of Section 33 (2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23,” said ZLHR.