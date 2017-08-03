Mugabe’s Green Bomber Killed In Hit And Run Accident In South-Africa

A youth officer with the Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment died after being hit by a South Africa-registered vehicle while riding his motorcycle along Chipinge-Jersey Road last Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle disappeared soon after the accident. Garakai Makuyana (41) of Daisy Hill, who was employed as a youth officer for Ward 19, died after admission at Chipinge District Hospital in the wee hours of Saturday. He was buried at Daisy Hill Growth Point yesterday.

Chipinge District police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Blessing Kadzuraumera confirmed the accident. He appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the motorist to report at their nearest police station.

“Police are appealing to members of the public to assist them with information on a hit-and-run accident involving a South African-registered vehicle, which killed Garikai Makuyana on Saturday.

“We are still gathering information on what transpired,’’ he said. According to Makuyana workmates, the late youth officer was cycling to Daisy Hill on his way from Chipinge when he was hit by the South African- registered vehicle which sped off from the scene.

“Makuyana was involved in an accident before Daisy Hill turn-off after he was hit by a South African-registered vehicle. The driver sped off from the scene.

“Makuyana, who was unconscious was rushed to Chipinge District Hospital by a Good Samaritan.

“He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident around 9pm. “He had deep cuts on the head as he was not wearing a crush helmet when the accident happened,” said the workmate.- state media