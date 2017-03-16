Mugabe’s In-Law Simba Chikore Slammed After AirZim Botched Up Again

Don Banda | President Robert Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore, who is national airliner Air Zimbabwe’s Chief Operations Officer, has been slammed after another flight failed to take off, because only three passengers had paid for it.

Among the passengers set to travel on the cancelled flight last Tuesday was an elderly gentleman who had just had a back operation.

An angry Viva Zimbabwe President Acie Lumumba, was travelling on the flight UM452 from OR Tambo airport to Harare when it was cancelled. Recently businessman Shingi Munyeza was one out three aboard an Air Zimbabwe flight to Jo’burg.

Lumumba writes : “WHAT A MESS!!! I am deeply grieved for Zimbabwe. I am at OR Tambo ready to board Air Zim flight UM452 to Harare and I have been informed the flight has been cancelled because there are not enough passengers. The 3 of us passengers (one who is an elderly man returning from a back operation) have been asked to negotiate with other Air lines for our tickets home. This is the definition of STATE FAILURE. The president’s son in law Simba Sam Chikore is Chief Operations Officer. Not 1 Air Zim on sight to assist. We are being assisted by SA Airport Authorities. I got through to someone from AIR Zim and all they had to say to me is SORRY.”