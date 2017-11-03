Mugabe’s Jet Has Never Had A Plane Accident Since 1980

By Langton Ncube| President Robert Mugabe’s personally assigned airliner has never had a plane accident. This is attributed to Air Zimbabwe’s operational successes despite its capital and financial challenges.

The only major challenges are three: In October 2013 the aircraft was forced to make a U-turn after one of its engines caught fire under unclear circumstances.

“All I know is that one of the engines of the aircraft caught fire, that is between 15 and 20 minutes after taking off, but it returned and landed safely on the domestic terminal,” a one source said at the time.

In October 2012, Air Zimbabwe sued the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe for over US$8,5 million for damages after its plane hit wild pigs on the runway three years earlier.

The incident occurred in November 2009 as the plane prepared to take off from the Harare International Airport, resulting in the flight from Harare to Bulawayo being cancelled.

None of the four-crew members on board was injured.

Despite such incidents, Air Zimbabwe’s safety record remains intact as the national airline has not been involved in any major accident since independence in 1980.

In June last year a Victoria Falls-bound Air Zimbabwe passenger struggled to land for about an hour due to bad weather but eventually managed to land at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport