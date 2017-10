MUGABE’S PORTRAIT DESECRATED, WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 26, 2017

President Robert Mugabe’s large portrait was yesterday afternoon “stolen” and desecrated at the country’s London embassy.

The incident happened as the local protest group, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation, ZHRO, successfully invaded the embassy and in what could be seen as “treasonous,” protesters took Mugabe’s large picture and tore it apart shortly before setting it alight.