Mugabe’s Last Laugh As Mnangagwa Moves In And Out Of The Country Like A Yo-yo

10

 

indepth…Wilbert Mukori

Wilbert Mukori | It seems globe-trotting is in the blood of Zimbabwean leaders. We all know of  Morgan Tsvangirai’s world tour during his five-year term as Prime Minister. Little wonder the MDC failed to get even one democratic reform implemented during the GNU, Tsvangirai had no time for that after his busy travel schedule and his equally demanding womanizing programmes.

As for Robert Mugabe, every year of his 37 years in power he probably clocked more air miles than the Pope, US President, British Prime Minister and UN Secretary General put together! Zimbabweans have nicknamed Mugabe, Vasco da Gama, the 15 century Portuguese explorer and first European to reach India.

President Mnangagwa has been in State House for less than three months and already he has been in and out of the country like a yoyo!

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today visit Namibia on the third leg of his regional tour to brief his counterparts on the political situation in the country and the forthcoming harmonised elections,” reported Bulawayo 24. “He will meet Namibian counterpart, President Hage Geingob.

“President Mnangagwa’s first stop over was Pretoria in South Africa where he met President Jacob Zuma and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa, and on Friday he was in Luanda, Angola, on a similar mission.

“In Angola, President Mnangagwa met his counterpart, President Joao Lourenco, who also chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

“In an interview yesterday, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba confirmed today’s visit. He said the President would also use the visit to explain opportunities presented by the new dispensation ushered into power following the resignation of former President Mugabe on 21 November 2017.”

Well, it seems President Mnangagwa was not only bitten by the travel bug the turn Mugabe into Vasco da Gama but worse still he was also bitten by the bull-s**t bug!

The nation will never ever forget Major General Sibusiso Moyo’s 15 November 2017 04.30 ZBCTV broadcast announcing that the army had seized all the strategic State Institutions and President Mugabe was under house arrest. “This is NOT a military coup!” insisted the Major, foolishly.

Of course, it was a coup but the coup plotters, of whom President Mnangagwa and Commander Chiwenga were the ringleaders, have insisted it was “military assisted transition to usher a new dispensation”. Bull s**t! Sadly, the bull s***t from the regime has clearly not stopped there.

President Mnangagwa has insisted this year’s elections are going to be free, fair and credible and yet he has not implemented even one democratic reform without which it is impossible to have free and fair elections. He is forgetting that it was SADC leaders who forced Zanu PF to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement in which Zanu PF and MDC were instructed to implement a raft of democratic reforms designed to stop the blatant vote rigging and wanton violence that had marred Zimbabwe’s elections that year. The one deliverable product of the agreement was free, fair and credible elections and SADC were the guarantor of that agreement.

Not even one reform was implemented in five years of the GNU because Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of the MDC, the party tasked to spearhead the implementation, was busy gallivanting and womanizing, among other things. With no reforms implemented SADC leaders made their position very clear; elections must be postponed, as Dr Ibbo Mandaza explained to Violet Gonda.

“Of course, they (2018 elections) can be postponed. In 2013 the Maputo Summit, in June 2013, before the elections, the Maputo Summit was all about having the elections postponed – the SADC summit. I went there. I was there at the Summit and Mugabe pretended to agree to a postponement of the elections,” explained Dr Mandaza.

“If you recall, the postponement was based on the need to reform at least electoral laws, and after that Summit, Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, all of them were called to a separate meeting by the Heads of State of SADC in the absence of Mugabe, that same evening. And they were told; I was sitting there outside the room with Mac Maharaj; they were told ‘if you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done’.

“And we came back on a Sunday and that Monday we had a SAPES Policy Dialogue to discuss the Summit and lo and behold, whilst we were discussing it, the court papers arrived calling the MDC to court to show reason why the elections should be postponed. Mugabe had done a volte-face against the decision of the Summit. Mugabe went on TV and threatened to leave SADC – ‘who is SADC, we can leave SADC anyway’. And so, under some pretext of a court application by Jealousy Mawarire, which others claim was really a ZANU PF ploy, the elections were held.

“And 3 or 4 days before the election Morgan Tsvangirai was lamenting that he had evidence that the election was already rigged. But they were warned like they are being warned again now. But blindly, they cannot make any excuses now, they going into elections again.”

The full interview with Dr Mandaza is available on violetgonda.com.

Of course, the President Mnangagwa regime is illegitimate born as it was from a military coup (it is bull s***t to deny it was a coup). The Zimbabwe’s roadmap to return to legitimacy is by holding free, fair and credible elections and that is only possible is all the democratic reforms agreed in the 2008 GPA are fully implemented. The suggestion that the November coup has brought about a new dispensation to allow free and fair elections with not even one reform implemented is bull s***t!

Indeed, President Mnangagwa is busy implementing the Zanu PF vote rigging programme such as buying Chiefs new trucks, a bribe to encourage them to continue campaigning for the party and threatening villagers who dare support the opposition. He has appointed know Zanu PF thugs like retired Lt. Retired Lt General Engelbert Rugeje, Zanu PF Political Commission; the man who spearheaded Zanu PF’s campaign of terror and mayhem in 2008 and 2013. He has already started reminding people what the party will do to them if they do not vote for anyone else, etc. Proof this year’s elections will not be free and fair unless the reforms are implemented.

President Mnangagwa, you can visit SADC leaders are often as you wish and repeat the lie of Zimbabwe holding free and fair elections again and again. The regional leaders know that Zanu PF has not implemented even one reforms since the July 2013 rigged elections they had asked to be postponed. They know without reforms Zanu PF will rig the elections as before and they will never ever believe your new dispensation bull s**t! Never!

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • eish

    indeed its in the genes of Zim Leaders

  • sarah Mahoka

    Really? What is wrong with Munangagwas very short and on point vosits?

  • Wemanga

    So u get into a new office and just sit there. U a not supposed to know your surroundings. This is the tym we expect him to travel building relations then expect him parked after this. Nothing wrong here.

  • Guranyanga

    Vana Mukori what do you know about International relations and Foreign Policy.
    Shut it!
    Zimbabwe is not North Korea and Munangagwa is not Kim Jong Un!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    It is true that SADC leaders did not buy all the nonsense that the November coup was NOT a coup, they certainly would not want to encourage such “military assisted transition” in their own country. They turned a blind eye to the coup because they did not want the process reversed and have to deal with Robert Mugabe again! The tyrant had to go and at any price.

    If President Mnangagwa thinks that the international community will reward his military coup and allow him get away with another rigged election he has something else coming. Countries like USA, UK, EU and many other democratic countries have already said they want to see free, fair and credible elections. They mean it! SADC leaders know the coup was a clear warning of how easily Zimbabwe can slip into political chaos if nothing is done to end the economic and political chaos in that country.

    SADC leaders will have a chance to do something to end Zimbabwe’s crisis this year, all they will have to do rule the elections null and void if Mnangagwa does not implement the reforms as they had suggested before the 2013 elections.

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Zimbabwe does not have to be North Korea and Mnangagwa Kim Jong Un for his to rig the elections or stage a military coup? Whatever you have to say, say it!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    He promised free and fair elections and after waiting for such elections for 38 years he dare not disappoint us. The elections are due in six months and still he has not implemented one reform. What is he waiting for?

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    @ Sarah
    President Mnangagwa has promised the people free, fair and credible elections. given that he has been at the heart of the Joint Operations Command Junta that has rigged elections, staged the coups, etc. any thinking Zimbabweans would want to see him implementing the reforms instead of wasting time visiting neighbour.

    Everyone knows Zanu PF’s modus operandi is to bribe Chiefs with gifts and in return the Chiefs will take advantage of their position in society to campaign for Zanu PF and even threaten villagers who dare support the opposition.

    People like you, Sarah Mahoka, choose to ignore the reality that Zanu PF has been rigging elections in the past and is certain to do the same this year. You are a paid Zanu PF apologist and do not care that millions of ordinary Zimbabweans out there are suffering and dying because the country has failed to resolve its bad governance problem. The country needs free, fair and credible elections to end the economic mess of the last 38 years.

    “What wrong with Chiefs getting upgrades 37 years after independence?” Thank God the world is not that naive and stupid not to see the truth behind the upgrades! The SADC leaders President Mnangagwa will be trying bamboozle with these “upgrading Chiefs’ car” hen’s teeth stories are the ones who told the tyrant Mugabe to postpone the 2013 elections. They are not buying any of this nonsense or are many Zimbabweans!

  • sarah Mahoka

    Munangagwahas been working weekends he can affordvto take a day off

  • sarah Mahoka

    He already is accepted get over it. Kkkkkkk. Vana jonso