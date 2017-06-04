Mugabe’s Last Supper | SHOCK VIDEO

Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Sabado, Hunyo 3, 2017
VIDEO:Secret man kissing President Mugabe off
Today a shock video footage plays before the whole world: Who is the modern day Judas Iscariot secretly hiding somewhere in Zimbabwe and is currently busy kissing President Robert Mugabe while waiting to see him dead? Who is smooching the Head Of State and in a very short time from today will also be the one spitting on his grave? Who is that person who for decades knows President Mugabe’s secret places of resting, where he can be found unconscious in the middle of the night?
Is it a coincidence that worldwide there is only one party which has as its emblem the COCK OF BETRAYAL as in the Bible? Who is Zimbabwe’s Peter then, and also the nation’s Judas Iscariot?
While it is easy to spot betrayal, it is also very very difficult to detect it, why? Because betrayal is very powerful, it secretly chases you into the grave, all the way into eternity. By the time you realise it, it will be too late, your spirit will be gone – it’s eternal.
The Eternal Power of Betrayal
So powerful is betrayal that it’s one of the dominant themes in religion, myth, and literature throughout human history—alongside love, of course, because you can’t have betrayal if you don’t have love. The most-hated character is often not the primary antagonist who is usually some generic form of evil driven by a desire to create chaos or enslave others to his will. That character is most feared. But the most despised character is the sniveling traitor, like Wormtongue and Gollum, those dehumanized creatures twisted by their own treachery. Their names live in infamy.
No matter where you turn in literature, you find a traitor motivated by jealousy, pride, or fear. Edmund in The Chronicles of Narnia betrays his family to the White Witch, not just because he’s tempted by the sweetness of Turkish delight, but because he is jealous of his brother. He hates that Peter, the eldest, is stronger, smarter, and more accomplished than him. The White Witch’s offer to make Edmund her heir (and provide an endless supply of Turkish delight) is just the motivation he needs to reach toward making himself more powerful than his brother.
How to identify the man of Dirt
There are thus very simple ways of identifying this man of dirt who carries the sting of betrayal and its poison. They are known for the following behavioural attributes:
entitlement – they feel entitled to what they think they deserve.
recognition – they are ever seeking recognition.
pride – They think they are smarter and more talented than everyone else.
By D.C. McAllister/ Sam Dangarembga