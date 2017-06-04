Mugabe’s Last Supper | SHOCK VIDEO

Mugabe's Last Supper Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Sabado, Hunyo 3, 2017

VIDEO:Secret man kissing President Mugabe off

Today a shock video footage plays before the whole world: Who is the modern day Judas Iscariot secretly hiding somewhere in Zimbabwe and is currently busy kissing President Robert Mugabe while waiting to see him dead? Who is smooching the Head Of State and in a very short time from today will also be the one spitting on his grave? Who is that person who for decades knows President Mugabe’s secret places of resting, where he can be found unconscious in the middle of the night?

Is it a coincidence that worldwide there is only one party which has as its emblem the COCK OF BETRAYAL as in the Bible? Who is Zimbabwe’s Peter then, and also the nation’s Judas Iscariot?

While it is easy to spot betrayal, it is also very very difficult to detect it, why? Because betrayal is very powerful, it secretly chases you into the grave, all the way into eternity. By the time you realise it, it will be too late, your spirit will be gone – it’s eternal.

The Eternal Power of Betrayal

So powerful is betrayal that it’s one of the dominant themes in religion, myth, and literature throughout human history—alongside love, of course, because you can’t have betrayal if you don’t have love. The most-hated character is often not the primary antagonist who is usually some generic form of evil driven by a desire to create chaos or enslave others to his will. That character is most feared. But the most despised character is the sniveling traitor, like Wormtongue and Gollum, those dehumanized creatures twisted by their own treachery. Their names live in infamy.

No matter where you turn in literature, you find a traitor motivated by jealousy, pride, or fear. Edmund in The Chronicles of Narnia betrays his family to the White Witch, not just because he’s tempted by the sweetness of Turkish delight, but because he is jealous of his brother. He hates that Peter, the eldest, is stronger, smarter, and more accomplished than him. The White Witch’s offer to make Edmund her heir (and provide an endless supply of Turkish delight) is just the motivation he needs to reach toward making himself more powerful than his brother.

In Shakespeare’s “Othello,” Iago betrays Othello because he is consumed with jealousy, not just because he lusts after Desdemona and suspects Othello of sleeping with his wife, but because Iago doesn’t receive a promotion he thought he deserved. He was slighted, and his pride and jealousy drive him to betray not only Othello, but many characters. He is a villainous character who manipulates those he pretends to befriend because he imagines he has been unjustly treated and deserves power.

We see this lust for power, authority, and recognition in Fredo Corleone when he betrayed his family in “The Godfather II” by passing information to their enemy. He was the son of Vito and the older brother of Michael, but hadn’t received the respect he thought he deserved. His pride took hold, and it festered. He hated that he was relegated to doing small jobs instead of having a higher place in the family business. “I can handle things!” he told his brother. “I’m smart! Not like everybody says … like dumb … I’m smart and I want respect!”

When respect is seen as an entitlement and a person doesn’t get what she thinks she deserves, pride can worm its way into her heart until she’s willing betray her closest friend, even her family. “I work hard, so I deserve recognition.” “I’m smarter and more talented than her, why does she get promoted?” “I’m destined to be great, and I’m going to prove it.” This love of oneself will eventually diminish any other love and lead to the most heartbreaking betrayals.

How to identify the man of Dirt

There are thus very simple ways of identifying this man of dirt who carries the sting of betrayal and its poison. They are known for the following behavioural attributes:

entitlement – they feel entitled to what they think they deserve.

recognition – they are ever seeking recognition.

pride – They think they are smarter and more talented than everyone else.

By D.C. McAllister/ Sam Dangarembga