Mugabe’s Motorcade In Another Accident?

This accident would be the second in a few weeks after First Lady Grace Mugabe suffered a minor injury at the Harare International Airport when a presidential limousine tried to drive off before she’d got in. The incident occurred shortly after President Robert Mugabe and his wife landed back in the country from a week in Singapore, where the president had gone for a medical check-up. It is reported the presidential limousine made a sudden movement as the First Lady was getting in; as a result, she lost her balance and injured her ankle.

Grace’s shoe was run over by the rear wheel of the car. As if that was all, a few minutes later a police motorcyclist escorting the motorcade into town fractured his arm after he rammed into a pick-up truck on the main airport road:

Dear Editor, It never rains but pours for the embattled Mugabe Family. President Mugabe has just been involved in an accident. Their biker has hit a private vehicle. No casualties reported yet.