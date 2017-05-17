Mugabe’s Nephew Attacked

James Pande, leader of a Zanu PF-aligned youth empowerment group, has attacked President Robert Mugabe’s nephew and Indigenisation minister, Patrick Zhuwao, and ordered him to stay out of the ruling party’s factional fights.

Pande, who heads the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Youth Action, said Zhuwao should concentrate on his core business of economically-empowering youths and stop meddling in Zanu PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s mounting woes.

His remarks came after Zhuwao recently described as “idiots” all ruling party activists agitating for Kasukuwere’s ouster from the ruling party.

A few weeks ago, all Zanu PF provinces endorsed a motion for Kasukuwere’s ouster, accusing him of setting up parallel provincial party structures to topple Mugabe.

“Honourable Patrick Zhuwao must concentrate more on developing youth empowerment projects than trying to defend a selfish and drowning man,” Pande said.

“When he came in as our minister, we thought he was going to be humble and work tirelessly to improve the lives of the ordinary youths, but it is actually the opposite. The man loves to meddle in factional politics and has quickly forgotten his mandate as Youth minister.

“This is not the time to intimidate the people when they speak out their minds, especially the young people, because we have already reached boiling point. The thuggish style of leadership will be responded to by radical resistance.”

Pande, who is also a businessman and the brains behind the Hovhorosi Style — a clothing label popular among Zanu PF supporters for its workman-style overalls with Mugabe’s signature — has of late joined other voices of dissent against the country’s corruption-

ridden government.- Newsday