Mugabe’s Nephew Takes Mnangagwa On

Patrick Zhuwao, former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his tenure in office would end in the ballot box this year, as his rivals were regrouping to vote him out.

The former Labour and Social welfare minister made the claims in a lengthy article on Saturday titled, The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded – #2018Resistance.
Zhuwao said 2018 will be a year of resistance against Mnangagwa and his military allies, warning a lot of aggrieved soldiers, persecuted Zanu PF members, ex-Rhodesians and members from opposition parties, who initially supported “the coup” hoping to get a share of the spoils, but now felt used, would vent their anger in the ballot box against the “current coup” in elections scheduled for this year.

“The Zimbabwean political environment is increasingly becoming ripe for straight-thinking and progressive Zimbabweans to come together in forming movements that advocate for the values enshrined in the Constitution, most notably the preamble and founding provisions set out in Chapter One with specific reference to Section 2 on the supremacy of the Constitution and section three on founding values and principles,” he wrote.

Mugabe resigned over a month ago after spending a week under military siege spearheaded by the former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and now Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga, to pave way for Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.Newsday

  • MARTZ

    Go back to Mozambique u son of Zhuwao

  • Munya

    There is nothing straight thinking in reversing to Robert Mugabe politics my dear Zhuwao, what you and your sekuru were doing was not democracy at all but some ethnic de jure dictatorship and kingship making! We are not damp my dear, you are out of the submarine in the middle of the ocean, so only God really knows your destiny now

  • toindepi mahaso

    Zhwao can go hang

  • Chipazhamwongo

    Chizvuri chako chizere matoto, Zhuwayo

  • Pidigori

    All of sudden this Zhuwao guy is now well versed with the supremacy of the constitution and an advocate of the values enshrined in it…..wow ! Time seems to be moving really fast and the reality of true democracy finally dawning on this mop-head Muppet but unfortunately a million years too late….!