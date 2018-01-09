Mugabe’s Nephew Takes Mnangagwa On

Patrick Zhuwao, former President Robert Mugabe’s nephew, has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his tenure in office would end in the ballot box this year, as his rivals were regrouping to vote him out.

The former Labour and Social welfare minister made the claims in a lengthy article on Saturday titled, The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded – #2018Resistance.

Zhuwao said 2018 will be a year of resistance against Mnangagwa and his military allies, warning a lot of aggrieved soldiers, persecuted Zanu PF members, ex-Rhodesians and members from opposition parties, who initially supported “the coup” hoping to get a share of the spoils, but now felt used, would vent their anger in the ballot box against the “current coup” in elections scheduled for this year.

“The Zimbabwean political environment is increasingly becoming ripe for straight-thinking and progressive Zimbabweans to come together in forming movements that advocate for the values enshrined in the Constitution, most notably the preamble and founding provisions set out in Chapter One with specific reference to Section 2 on the supremacy of the Constitution and section three on founding values and principles,” he wrote.

Mugabe resigned over a month ago after spending a week under military siege spearheaded by the former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and now Vice-President, Constantino Chiwenga, to pave way for Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.Newsday