Mugabe’s Resignation Today, SADC founder Demands

75
official statement...Simba Makoni
official statement…SADC founder Simba Makoni

President Robert Mugabe is due for resignation today, the man who founded the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as the first Secretary General says.

After being ordered by thousands of war veterans that he must with immediate effect leave office last week, Mugabe has no other option. Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets yesterday with the same demand that Mugabe resigns.

In the statement below veteran Zanu PF politburo member, who founded the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 1983, Dr Simba Makoni yesterday called on Mugabe to resign immediately. He also called for urgent SADC intervention.

Simba Makoni |Today marked a red line in the sand for the People of Zimbabwe ,we witnessed Tajamuka and other civil groups marching against bond notes (bond paper ) and these were peaceful and within their rights as enshrined in the constitution.  What we witnessed at the end is one of the darkest days in the history of our country .

The beating of innocent, defenseless civilians, and more importantly the beating of journalists, the regime has gone beyond comprehension and this must be condemned in the strongest terms, therefore, in light of this;
1. We are calling on SADC to investigate the human rights abuses
2. We are calling all opposition political parties, civic society and churches to come together and come up with a clear and comprehensive response
3. We are calling on Mugabe to resign immediately
4. We are calling for dialogue between security sector players and opposition parties to discuss the deteriorating situation before people are forced to defend themselves
Simba Makoni
President
Mavambo Kusile Dawn (MKD)
This statement was released by MKD
Communications Department

  • mujibha

    Simba you are part of the problem. 2008 you robbed us of victory by your stupid mavambo project.

  • Norah Makadho

    Ana simba
    We are not fools mhani iwe

  • SHONA HATER

    Makoni is not the founder of SADC. He was merely appointed founding Executive Secretary by SADC after his nomination by the Gukurahundi government. SADC was founded by the former Front Line States’ Heads of State after it was converted from the former SADCC. Get you facts right and stop relating history like these little Pikininis who where taught Mugabes version of history that Shonas never stole anyone’s land, Zimbabwe belongs to the Shona. Stupidity of the highest order!!

  • SHONA HATER

    Just like all of you Shonas; you were part of the probrem. You created Mugabe. He was an unknown. Only Joshua Nkomo was the man!

  • ADF

    SADC is a Trojan Horse of the United Nations an organization created by the former slave and colonial masters to continue exploiting Africans and their resources and Simba Makoni was just a facilitator/mujiba. SADC is giant foreign funded NGO and a conduit pipe for all exploitative policies directed at Southern Africa by Europe and America. It is important and good that Zimbabweans/Africans are now catching up with the deceitful West.

  • malcomX

    You should know Zimeye by now. Just look at the headline, totally far apart lendaba elotshiweyo. This news site so nxaaa

  • the eye

    rather west my brother….their friends in the east are stealing from us anyway

  • Mugavimbi_Naledi

    Uyawumana upresiident we KusileDawnMavambo – KDM …
    And then they cry that pple don’t them them seriously …!!!

  • Bayethe muzukulu

    Hahahahaha, gutter journalism! Makoni founder of sadc? Selihlanya bazukulu

  • juju

    Simba MakonI was not the founder of SADCC. Also he has no basis to ask Mugabe to resign even if we don’t want him anymore.

  • river

    Why is the current Chair Ian Khama silent and not being approached we have not read any statement from him

  • Brad

    Typical of you clowns to shoot the messenger. What has Simba said that ticks you off so badly? Everything in that communique is relevant and here you are talking nonsense whilst you are picking your noses, doing nothing. Whether he was the founder or not that is beside the point, his clarion call deserves the support of every progressive Zimbabwean. The situation has reached tipping point and we are being irresponsible as a generation to sit and do nothing whilst one man and his lackeys mortgage our future. Shame on all of you fuckers who think everything is rosy in Zimbabwe.

  • wilbert

    Makoni played his part in creating this Zanu PF dictatorship; why did he do so all the years he was in Zanu PF and in government?

    SADC did intervene in 2008 and forced President Mugabe to sign the GPA and the wide ranging democratic reforms. MDC failed to get even one reform implemented in the five years of the GNU. Makoni has never argued MDC to implement the reforms during the GNU or has he ever condemned them for selling-out. Makoni has never said anything to support SADC’s call on MDC to implement reforms. Why?

    Now the idiot is calling on SADC to intervene; what assurances are there for SADC that stupid Zimbabweans like Makoni and Tsvangirai will not sell-out again?

  • Brad

    Typical of you clowns to shoot the messenger. What has Simba said that ticks you off so badly? Everything in that communique is relevant and here you are talking nonsense whilst you are picking your noses, doing nothing. Whether he was the founder or not that is beside the point, his clarion call deserves the support of every progressive Zimbabwean. The situation has reached tipping point and we are being irresponsible as a generation to sit and do nothing whilst one man and his lackeys mortgage our future. Shame on all of you fuckers who think everything is rosy in Zimbabwe.

  • wilbert

    Makoni is a political opportunist who has played his part in creating this Zanu PF dictatorship and has gone along with it as long as he got his share of the power and the wealth. He is saying the right thing now just as Mujuru, Dabengwa, Mutasa and many, many others have started saying the right thing just to win our vote! We must not be so easily fooled because once back in power they will be doing exactly what they have done during the Zanu PF days!

  • Brad

    Your name says it all. You are mentally retarded. You always see everything through tribal eyes. People like you suffer from acute narcissistic personality disorder which is sadly beyond treatment. You are so puffed up with embellished self worth ignoring the truth that there are a lot of Shonas in your bloodline.

  • wilbert

    President Ian Khama stood up and he alone condemned the 2013 elections, sadly he got no support from anyone. What else did you want him to do? And before you answer please remember that it was not SADC’s fault that not even one reform was implemented during the GNU; MDC is to blame for that!

  • wilbert

    I agree, he is doing so to increase his political profile!

  • wilbert

    Why is it that everything is created by the whites with you!

  • SHONA HATER

    Please dont be selective in terms of times, and individuals over this issue of being a part of ZANU PF. All Shonas created ZANU PF. They voted for it overwhelmingly in both 1980 and 1985 when it was busy killing us in Mthwakazi. Any Mthwakazi houses were burnt down in Salisbury, Que Que, Gwelo immediately after Gukurahundis won the elections – for what, we dont know since they had lost the elections anyway. What other reasons could there be apart from their tribe – please help us unravel this mystery?

  • Brad

    Wilbert, as long as we have people like you who spend time splitting hairs then this regime will be in power till kingdom come. What we want here is the departure of one man who has wrought so much evil on our land. Yes you have your reservations on Simba but at least he did not wait to be sacked but he walked away with his pride and dignity. Every man or woman who guns for political office is an opportunist and that’s not as crime. As Zimbabweans i admit that its healthy to disagree but when that right become a source of incarceration then we must admit that its time we go back to the drawing board. I don’t care who comes in after ZANU PF is gone but it would be foolish to keep in power the same man who has failed for 36 years and expect different results. It matters not whether its Morgan, Joyce, Welshman, Simba or even Evan who comes in as the new leader. As long as we have a fresh pair of hands behind the wheel. What we need to disabuse is the notion that one man is invincible and irreplacable.

  • SHONA HATER

    All Shonas created ZANU PF. Please stop being selective – unless your history and knowledge is limited by your age. That is if you were born in late 1980s or early 1990s. If so, we do understand, but get your facts right!!

  • SHONA HATER

    Leave my name alone. Focus on the content!

    What are tribal eyes by the way? I am still to see such eyes – Im curious. How do they look and what colour are they are?

  • Brad

    They look like yours silly. Every comment you make is Shona this and Shona that as if you own tribe is sacrosanct. Grow up.

  • SHONA HATER

    I belong to myself.I don’t belong to a tribe; I’m not primitive!

  • Brad

    You are very primitive. Your pseudonym sums it all.

  • wilbert

    You need to decide what kind of men and women you want to lead the nation and then create the necessary environment for such leaders to emerge. You are too lazy to do that and so you are going for the compromise, you want anyone as long as they promise to get Mugabe out. Your anyone in this case has included corrupt and incompetent people like Tsvangirai who are so incompetent Mugabe has outwitted them again and again but. of course, you are so blind you do not see it!

    It pays in the end to get the best in the beginning; I for one am sick and tired of you your stupidity of embracing corrupt and incompetent individuals just because they have said Mugabe must go. It will take a competent leader with some common sense at least to force Mugabe out of office and end the dictatorship! You are too stupidity to see this, I see it!

  • wilbert

    We all know where you are coming from and where you are going; go ahead!

  • Rahmatullah

    Dzasukwa must go, I support 100%. Sadc intervention, won’t happen. The whole Sadc and AU is a club of like minded tin pot despots who need their house dog, Chechule to insult the western gay gangster on their behalf.

  • Brad

    I hear you. But at this juncture waiting for the best may not be our best solution because time is not our side. We can later deal with such logistics when we have purged the evil in our midst. The current rogue regime need to be shown the exit door.

  • Brad

    But at this juncture waiting for the best may not be our best solution because time is not on our side. We can later deal with such logistics when we have purged the evil in our midst. The current rogue regime need to be shown the exit door. You are holding the wrong end of the stick mate. Where and when did i condone corruption? For your own information it will take people power to effectively remove an errant dictator not a competent leader. Your wait and see attitude is so pathetic i guess i am wasting my time responding to you From your ranting everyone is not fit enough to remove this man. That’s a wrong assumption. Tsvangirai did not vote Mugabe into power but it is blind and stupid people like you who did.

  • SHONA HATER

    That is fine by me. But we will not allow a revision of history to suit certain consciences. We have had a lot of that by the Mugabe government already!

  • Kwakubus’ uMambo no Mzilikazi

    You now sound like Welshman Ncube. That Is exactly what he has been saying all these years!

    The problem is you will not have the time to deal with those logistics because you will have voted for the criminal already. That is how it all started with Mugabe!

  • SHONA HATER

    The name is the best to deal with Mugabe’s anti-Mthwakazi indoctrinated post 1980 Shona products who can not think for themselves!!

  • blarazonke

    This sounds like another communique. But is Makoni the founder of SADC? This guy could be the right man for the job, but he somehow lacks something about him. Can someone out there tell what it is? Could it be charisma or lack of ambition? But something is just not there for people to follow the likes of Tsvangi like that.

  • Ushe

    Popularity…?

  • Mafirakureva

    Great point ,Mugabe must leave office ,whether its a cat or dog uttering the words it doesnt really matter.

  • mugabeout

    Just appoint a transitional govt and the fight for recognition at un, sadc and au fullstop

  • Mina Makoti

    Iwe Herbert, usationa semapenzi ako wazwa! Sandiwe here waka siplitisa mavote kuti ambuya vako varambe vari pabasa? Nhasi uno nzara yazopinda, ndiwe waakudaidzire SADC. Wakareke kuzviita kare ngenyi?

    Munhu wakangwarire kudaro ungai wakagadzirise zviro kare. Kwaakuchitungamirwa ngendumure dze#Tajamuka and #ThisFlag.
    Unotsverudza. I won’t let anybody know kuti ndinokuziyaba iwewe.

  • blarazonke

    I am wondering wht he lacks to gain popularity.

  • edmond

    all of you guys you might talk shout abusive laguage the point is Mgabe was never been voted to become president but bcz the very people who are saying o vets or war vets no school and focus that time so this uncle too advandage of that studing human wicknesses anywhere ask yourself from which origin this man

  • wilbert

    Time was not on our side in 1980 and so we elected Mugabe, time was not on our side in 2008 and so we elected Tsvangirai, etc. If you want excuses for doing the wrong thing then you will have many excuses! If we had found the time to elect competent leaders we would not be in this mess!

  • Lizard kaHungwe

    Simba