Mugabe’s Resignation Today, SADC founder Demands

President Robert Mugabe is due for resignation today, the man who founded the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as the first Secretary General says.

After being ordered by thousands of war veterans that he must with immediate effect leave office last week, Mugabe has no other option. Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets yesterday with the same demand that Mugabe resigns.

In the statement below veteran Zanu PF politburo member, who founded the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in 1983, Dr Simba Makoni yesterday called on Mugabe to resign immediately. He also called for urgent SADC intervention.

The beating of innocent, defenseless civilians, and more importantly the beating of journalists, the regime has gone beyond comprehension and this must be condemned in the strongest terms, therefore, in light of this;

1. We are calling on SADC to investigate the human rights abuses 2. We are calling all opposition political parties, civic society and churches to come together and come up with a clear and comprehensive response 3. We are calling on Mugabe to resign immediately 4. We are calling for dialogue between security sector players and opposition parties to discuss the deteriorating situation before people are forced to defend themselves Simba Makoni President Mavambo Kusile Dawn (MKD) This statement was released by MKD Communications Department

Today marked a red line in the sand for the People of Zimbabwe ,we witnessed Tajamuka and other civil groups marching against bond notes (bond paper ) and these were peaceful and within their rights as enshrined in the constitution. What we witnessed at the end is one of the darkest days in the history of our country .