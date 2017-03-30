MUGABE’S SECRETS SINCE RHODESIAN DAYS: Clinging To Power Part 2

By Cde Batsirai Musona |It has been Mugabe’s dream since he joined nationalistic politics that once he strikes a chance to be at the helm of any political organisation he would not relinquish the post until he was called to join the world of the spirits .

This myopic mindset found in the old man’s head has contributed to the upheavals and pandemonium taking place in ZANU PF today .

Mugabe has been the president of ZANU since 1977 after the zanla Mgagao Declaration of 1975 . The independence in 1980 saw him becoming the Prime Minister of the country but he remained the president of the party .

During the period between 1980 and 1987 when the country was going through its moment of “madness” according to Mugabe’s words, the unity between the two conflicting liberation movements that is ZANU and PF ZANU made Mugabe achieve what has long been his dream.

He was made the executive president of the country as well as the president and first secretary of a united ZANU PF while his former boss in politics the late Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo deputised along with Dr Simon Vengai Mzee Muzenda.

The post of secretary General was done away with and in came the post of National Chairman.

This resulted in Mugabe having consolidated all the powers to himself according to his aims and objectives of body politic.

This resulted in frustration and mumbling among fellow comrades who were of the opinion that too much power was vested in one individual.

As a result of that frustration a political party called ZUM was formed and Edgar Tekere became it’s founding president. ZUM contested in the 1990 presidential election and Tekere lost to Mugabe.

However despite Mugabe’s win then and thereafter other controversial election victories that followed the economy started to militate against Mugabe and his government up to date.

Mugabe is so possessed with power so much that whoever shows interest in the throne becomes an enemy to him and he makes it a point that you are gotten rid of as soon as possible.

Notable Mugabe’s critics and opponents since the late 80s to date are Edgar Tekere, Dzikamai Mavhaire , Margaret Dongo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Simba Makoni , Joyce Mujuru, Didymus Mutasa , Rugare Gumbo , Jabulani Sibanda , Christopher Mutsvangwa, Headman Moyo, Victor Matemadanda, Francis Chigava Nhando, Douglas Mahiya , Hoyini Bhila, Sylvester Nguni, Munacho Mutezo, Temba Mliswa , Batsirai Musona, Godfrey Tsenengamu, Godwin Gomwe, Vengai Musengi, Washington Nkomo, Stranger Mpofu, Tamara Nyoni, Edmore Samambwa, Tonderai Chidawa, and many other innocent people.

Mugabe’s major target of late is Emerson Mnangagwa who is proving to be the only stumbling block to perpetuate his grip in power. He has tried all the tricks in his bag to set the people in ZANU PF against Mnangagwa but Mnangagwa is proving to be a bone too big for Mugabe’s old throat.

The creation of an internal G40 faction headed by his wife Grace has been a monumental failure.

It’s think tank comprises of people like Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwawo, Sandy Moyo, Sarah Mahoka, Kudzanai Chipanga and other foot soldiers.

Of late Mugabe’s wife has been racking havoc in the party because her husband wants her to take over from him as the next president of both ZANU PF and Zimbabwe.

Her political immaturity has caused more harm than good to most of the party membership. She has and is brutalising those whom she feels are threats to her unbridled ambition of becoming the next leader after Mugabe. She doesn’t want to be a leader because she has the people at heart, No , but she wants to be a powerful leader only to protect the wealth they amassed through dubious and controversial means.

She is afraid that if nature does the envitable on her husband, she will be exposed to the danger of being dragged before the courts where she would be required to answer some few questions hence all these mob- demonstrations against Sandy and Mahoka who indicated that they will not buy into her idea of being the vice president according to the Victoria Falls Women’s league quarter system resolution.

The majority of the ZANU PF supporters had decided to elect a woman from former ZAPU cadres to the vice presidency since Joyce Mujuru had served as a woman from the former ZANU side.

This would automatically put a stop to Grace Mugabe’s ascendency therefore Sandy Moyo and Sarah Mahoka “the foulmouthed” had to be stopped at whatever cost.

This is how Mugabe has used his dirty tactics and ways of clinging on to power .

Of late Mugabe has lost the support of the war veterans who have been his pillar of strength for the past decades.Instead he is now trying to rope in the youth of the party to fight from his corner in political dynamics that will usher in his wife to take the button of power thereby perpetuating the Mugabe hegemony.

Batsirai Musona igwee Former ZANU PF Secretary for security