Mugabe’s Secrets Leaked

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe’s secrets have allegedly leaked. Mugabe has raised concern over his ministers “leaking Zanu PF party secrets.”

Speaking in Marondera, Mugabe warned Cabinet and Politburo members against leaking closed door deliberations adding that those who are in the habit of doing so are not doing themselves and Zanu PF any good.

The drama and intrigue in the Zanu PF factional wars is playing out in the public domain, with top leaders daily tearing each other apart.

President Robert Mugabe was referring to leaks by the Mnangagwa faction which is using the state media to show a weak and dying Mugabe. The Mnangagwa controlled broadcaster, ZBC recently released a story claiming Mugabe had been presented with “a wheelchair”, a story that State House became disturbed about.

Other leaks are to do with attacks on National Police Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere which the state media has constantly sought to discredit. One war vet, Bobby Supiya recently told ZimEye.com the state media by attacking Kasukuwere, is rebelling against President Mugabe and “Kasukuwere is innocent..and is strong. Kasukuwere i-simbi, Kasukuwere imonya,” and he does not have a case to answer.

“I am very pleased to announce that Cde Kasukuwere has emerged stronger in this whole chirade,” said Elder Supiya.

Mugabe was addressing Zanu PF party youths who he also cautioned against promiscuity, “Promiscuity, promiscuity has become a dangerous cancer in the homes. We hear stories of men who fall in love with other women more than they did with their wives. When you wedded your wife, had you not seen her weaknesses?”