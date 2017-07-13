Mugabe’s Hot Secrets On Army Boss Chiwenga and Jonathan Moyo: 2018

Sleeping Tsvangirai loses Matebeleland to Mugabe

Own Correspondent| Most Zimbabweans have been left lip on cheek on the war between Army Commander Constantino Chiwenga and Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who have been tearing into each other for the past 2 weeks.

For the first time in Zimbabwe’s history, a cabinet minister has manhandled Zimbabwe’s most senior army officer and this done with the Head Of State appearing uninterested on intervening, despite the humiliation all this has on the nation’s security apparatus and while Jonathan Moyo continues to defy Mugabe’s orders on using social media to criticise cabinet members, as ZimEye.com revealed last week

Where does Jonathan Moyo get his guts to defy Mugabe? Does any other cabinet minister defy Mugabe, and is Jonso the favourite kid? Is Mugabe playing decoy dummy? Are Moyo and Mnangagwa really enemies? And why is Mugabe not intervening to defend Chiwenga.

Insider analysts say the Chiwenga Moyo tiff is Mugabe’s secret election strategy for raking away Matebeleland constituencies from the opposition MDC-T as the province rushes to back Moyo on tribal grounds.

“Prof Moyo’s immortality in Matebeleland is rising and the whole province will soon vote for him,” said an insider.

“This is all about strategy and Moyo is winning while tempers rise,” they added in comments published on ZimEye.

The heat of moods will continue to rise using the Gukurahundi trump card, consume people’s attention “until the final D-day when by the time people realise, they will have voted ZANU PF, job done,” they added of Moyo who has been ZANU PF’s sweet angel at election time since 2000.

At the end, will Jonathan Moyo prove to be an immortal?