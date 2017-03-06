Mugabe’s Son Loots Birthday Donations

Ray Nkosi | Very reliable sources within the ruling Zanu PF party have told ZimEye.com that at least about 80 heard of cattle sourced from resettled A1 farmers in Matabeleland North disappeared with some believed to have been diverted to self confessed President Robert Mugabe’s “most loyal son” Minister Obert Mpofu’s farm in Nyamandlovu.

Furthermore, organisers of the 21st February movement celebrations in Matabeleland are on each other’s throats after thousands of dollars and a huge number of other donations including cattle contributed by well wishers and forced donations for the event to mark Mugabe’s 93rd birthday cannot be accounted for.

The ZANU PF sources claim that over and above the missing cattle, over $150 000 worth of fuel coupons cannot be accounted for. Cash donations also suspected to be going into another hundreds of thousands of dollars received from donors can not be accounted for too.

While thousands of guests at the birthday celebrations went back home unfed the sources indicate that tonnes of maize meal, rice and vegetables destined for the birthday bash did not make it to Matobo but is reported to have found their way to Harare.

According to the extremely upset sources, at the venue itself tonnes of foodstuffs including meat, rice, maize meal and beverages were looted into vehicles of some senior ZANU PF officials and the catering team. The sources claim that only about a quarter of the food donated for the celebrations was actually consumed at the highly attended bash.

The irregularities in the handling of the funds and donations are said to have emerged at a special postmortem meeting of the party held in Bulawayo yesterday when it emerged that several service providers have still not been paid for their services days after the event.

Thousands of Mugabe’s guests were stranded in Bulawayo for up to three days after the celebrations with no food and accommodation after transporters could not ferry the guests back home due to non payment or lack of fuel.

The ZANU PF youth league who are the organisers of the annual event have remained quiet on the chaotic celebrations and have refused to speak to any media house on any issues to do with the President’s birthday.