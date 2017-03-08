Mugabe’s Son To Get Married Over The Weekend

First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son Russell Goreraza is expected to tie the knot on Saturday at a private ceremony in Harare.

At least a thousand invited guests will today make their way to the magnificent outdoor wedding venue, RainTree, in the outlying upmarket suburb of Umwinsidale for the ceremony.

We were unable to establish the identity of the bride up to the time of going to press yesterday.

Russell is Grace’s son from a previous marriage with Stanely Goreraza, an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot, who is now believed to be a top Zimbabwean diplomat based in China.

Sources close to events have revealed that the First Lady has been so excited about the wedding that on the day of the bride’s kitchen tea party last Saturday, she joined other ladies in dance until the wee hours of the night.

During the course of the week a NewsDay crew managed to sneak a glimpse at part of the wedding preparations at RainTree.



