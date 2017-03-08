Mugabe’s Son To Get Married Over The Weekend

3

First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son Russell Goreraza is expected to tie the knot on Saturday at a private ceremony in Harare.

At least a thousand invited guests will today make their way to the magnificent outdoor wedding venue, RainTree, in the outlying upmarket suburb of Umwinsidale for the ceremony.

We were unable to establish the identity of the bride up to the time of going to press yesterday.

Russell is Grace’s son from a previous marriage with Stanely Goreraza, an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot, who is now believed to be a top Zimbabwean diplomat based in China.

Sources close to events have revealed that the First Lady has been so excited about the wedding that on the day of the bride’s kitchen tea party last Saturday, she joined other ladies in dance until the wee hours of the night.

During the course of the week a NewsDay crew managed to sneak a glimpse at part of the wedding preparations at RainTree.

  • Donald Trump

    Russell haana basa

  • Shutdema

    Didn’t he wed before

  • Comrade Chipikiri

    Hey learn to research your news before you write.

    This guy married and had a wedding long back.

    If he divorced and is remarrying please come out clear