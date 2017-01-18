Mugabe’s Sons Attacked By Dread Cancer | SHOCK PICTURES!

7
WE DON’T “GIVE A BOB” WHAT DAD THINKS! … Chatunga with his brother Robert enjoying their Tsvangirai hair styles

By Ray Nkosi| President Robert Mugabe’s two sons Robert junior and Chatunga have been hit by a cancerous addiction to anti-Mugabe hairstyles and lifestyle to the chagrin of their father, Robert amid reports that at least one of them is also addicted to marijuana.

President Mugabe has been met with extreme displeasure as none of his sons have matched his straight-jacket English clean-shave Presidential mannerisms.

Mugabe has not hidden his disdain for the dreadlock and ganja, at one time exploding public tiff with the Jamaican Government after accusing their men there of loving ‘dope’ and singing.

The dreadlock in Zimbabwe is also labelled an MDC Tsvangirai hairstyle whose entry into parliament and government was pioneered by MDC policitians.

Dreadlocks are also a symbol of defiance against government.

Mugabe raised the diplomatic storm with Jamaica when he said; “In Jamaica, they have freedom to smoke cannabis, the men are always high and universities are full of women.”

“The men want to sing and do not go to colleges, some of them twist their hair. Let us not go there.”

We just our own men nothing to do with Mdara! ….

Years later the same cancer engulfing Jamaica has caught up with his own two sons, amid rumours that the younger boy Chatunga was months ago caught in a drug scandal in Dubai. Mugabe himself would quickly travel incognito cancelling official state business to go rescue his son, from possible prison. According to top singer Thomas Mapfumo, Chatunga was going to be shot dead.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dopori

    I’m not Uncle Bob or Tete Grace’s fan but wapfana awa wane style just like my wazukuru. Inguwa yawo; let em’ enjoy their youth.

  • Tarisai

    Pakaipa!

  • Dr. Chatunga -ex son of RGM

    That Pamire kid looks so like the father

  • Marujata

    One of them is Kumbirai Kangai’s son, the other is Pamire’s son. How can they behave like Mugabe???

  • THE TRUTH

    The father is always in dispute; whilst the mother is always known. Thats life!!

  • Mini Brief

    Kana wakabara sekera mugate

  • Becca Synider

    Two little bustards that call themselves high class rich on the back of Zimbabweans. You time is around the corner. If I were those 2 SOBs I would start saving money cuz this is coming to an end