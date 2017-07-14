Mugabe’s Spokesman Charamba Humiliated

By Staff Reporter | The Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio (ZACRAS) has rubbished Media Information and Broadcasting Services Secretary, George Charamba’s statement about community broadcasting saying, President Robert Mugabe’s spokesman should be brought to order.

In his speech at the official opening of Hevoi FM ,a local commercial radio station in Masvingo, Charamba, was quoted by the state media saying that the “noise” for the issuance of community radio licenses is unwarranted.

“It is unfortunate that by saying that the “noise” for the issuance of community radio licenses is unwarranted, Mr Charamba is dismissing citizen views and concerns which loudly came out in the IMPI report,”said ZACRAS in a statement Friday.

At the same event Charamba went on to say that those leading calls for Government to license community radios should feel embarrassed as it had licensed several local commercial radio stations through the country like Hevoi FM in Masvingo.

“ZACRAS wishes to categorically state that local commercial radio cannot be a substitute for community broadcasting. This is because the two are different in terms of approach, ownership, programming, motivation and principles. Unlike commercial radio, community radio by its very nature and definition is cheaper to run, accessible and allows citizen participation at all levels of the Stations,”said ZACRAS.

” ZACRAS therefore implores Charamba not to take Zimbabweans for granted and should cease makining noise,”the community radio initiative’s association said.