Mugabe’s Top Confidante Joice Mujuru Spills The Beans, “How We Stole Your Vote”

Staff Reporter |President Robert Mugabe’s right hand woman, now expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party Joice Mujuru has spilled his election rigging secrets.

Former Vice President and Second Secretary in the ruling Zanu PF now leader of the opposition National People’s Party has finally opened up to confess that the party she led rigged the 2013 elections using the Israeli company NIKUV.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Mujuru revealed that the system they used in rigging the weekend Chiwundura by-election where multiples of people used a single identity card to vote was designed by the Asian company.

Mujuru reveals secrets about the Nikuv company which in Hebrew means poking a hole or punching, as in a punched card, how Zimbabwe’s freedom was stolen.

All Zimbabweans know is that an Israeli company with that name screwed them over in the latest elections, with Mugabe’s most trusted ally Mujuru now opening up and telling them that indeed the infrastructure is still in place and running.

Mujuru who has for a long-time opted to remain quiet on how they rigged the elections expressing ignorance also revealed that the ruling party adopted a system of using kraal heads in the rural communities to frog march their subjects to polling stations to vote for Zanu PF.

The former Vice President said that the upcoming 2018 should be guarded jealously to stop Zanu PF repeating the same antics.

Mujuru made the remarks after holding a signing ceremony where her party entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with little known Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment DARE party.

Mujuru showered the small opposition party with praises for agreeing to get into a working relation with her party. Mujuru also has another MOU with Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC party.