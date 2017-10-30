Mugabe’s Urgent Politburo Meeting Just Another Damp Squib

Ray Nkosi | The much speculated over urgent Politburo meeting called by President Robert Mugabe at State House this morning has turned out to be a major damp squib, with no real issues discussed.

Given the recent fireworks in the ruling Zanu PF party characterised by Mugabe going on a blitz as he gets rid of real or perceived enemies within the party ranks, many expected more drama, but there was none. Mugabe called the Zanu PF leaders to State House just to confer hero status on a little known Don Muvuti, who died last Thursday.

The state media reports that the late nationalist and publicist Don Muvuti has been declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary politburo meeting held at state house in Harare Monday morning.

Muvuti, who died last Thursday, had not been well for some time, having been diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

A delegation comprising Minister of Defence Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Simon Khaya Moyo and Senate president Edna Madzongwe made the announcement at the Muvuti family home this afternoon.

Making the announcement, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said all politburo members were grateful for the work done selflessly by the late Muvuti.

He said Muvuti dedicated his life to the party and country since completing his education in 1964.

Chombo said the late Muvuti will be interred at the national shrine this Wednesday.

Former GMB CEO Samuel Muvuti expressed gratitude to the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Robert Mugabe for the conferment of the national hero status.

The late Muvuti was born in Wedza in 1928 and attended Chigwedere and Goromonzi Primary Schools before proceeding to Waddilove for secondary schooling.