Mujuru And Mugabe, “Peas In A Pod”, Claim NPP Officials

Staff Reporter |Disgruntled members of the National People’s Party have told ZimEye.com that the party is bracing for mass resignations due to what they called a Robert Mugabe style dictatorial and exclusive administration of the party by the party leader Joyce Mujuru.

The party members are accusing Mujuru of running the party in an extremely closed administration which aims at making her the sole centre of power in the party as does Mugabe in ZANU PF.

Mujuru is also accused of dragging the party into what they described as a near none existent coalition with a splinter People’s Democratic Party grouping and small parties DARE and ZUNDE who do not have a following.

The members claim that Mujuru is not consulting her national council on pertinent issues to do with party and only comes to declare to them the party’s next move or they see her and her cabal in the media.

Some of the members who spoke to ZimEye.com in an exclusive exposè claimed that Mujuru is being misled by national chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire and Vice President Samuel Sipepa Nkomo who do not want anyone to come close to Mujuru.

The members claim that Sipepa Nkomo and Mavhaire deliberately pushed Mujuru to collapse coalition talks with Morgan Tsvangirai before Tsvangirai opted to go the MDC Alliance coalition way.

According to the sources the party will in the next few weeks be hit by an exodus of resignations particularly from members who are in the National Executive Committee who feel that they are being used by Mujuru to achieve her personal ambitions which have nothing to do with the party.

“Mujuru is only out to secure a position for herself in possible coalitions to come without regard of how other members of the party will be placed in the set up,” said the source.

“This week only the party is likely to lose the Treasurer General plus a few more members of the executive and provincial chairpersons because of Mujuru’s dictatorial tendencies,” said the source.

“Mujuru always tells us of how things were happening in ZANU PF while them who were very close to Mugabe were never in the picture of the issues, this is exactly what she is doing to us in her executive,” added the source.

“At the pace Mujuru is going, given a chance she can easily execute another Gukurahundi and we will be associated with it while we know nothing of what is happening, the best thing to do is to leave her now before we wake up signed back into ZANU PF without our consent,” said the senior member of the party.

Asked on the authenticity of their allegations, the members who asked not to be named in the ZimEye.com publication challenged the paper to watch events unfold in the party in the next few days.

“Watch events in the party unfold in the next few days you will see that there is a serious crisis in the party.”