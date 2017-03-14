Mujuru Attacked

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has been attacked for announcing that she will repeal the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act.

Speaking during a BBC’s HardTalk, Mujuru said she will repeal it because it is not investor friendly and that she would compensate white farmers as had been agreed in the Lancashire House Agreement if voted into power.

“We are going to repeal it (Indigenisation Act) because we are for investment. We want investors both local and international to come and help us as we are rebuilding the economy.

Mujuru also said she will lead the compensating of former white farm owners. She said:

(There will be) fair compensation, there is law to that. We are for constitutionalism. The Constitution has to be followed, property rights have to be respected.

Responding in the state media Lands Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the land reform was final and irreversible as endorsed in the Constitution unless someone amends that.

He added saying the Zanu PF Government was already compensating white farmers using Section 295 of the Constitution. Industry Minister Mike Bimha said that Mujuru’s statement was empty as any country that has gone through colonisation was carrying out an indigenisation programme. Elton Ziki, a political analyst contacted by the state media said Mujuru’s comments were against the principles of the liberation struggle.