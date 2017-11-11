Mujuru Blasts Mugabe For Buying Chiefs

TB JOSHUA'S GRACE MUGABE PROPHECY UNMASKED TB JOSHUA'S GRACE MUGABE PROPHECY UNMASKED Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, November 11, 2017

Staff Reporter |Newly confirmed 2018 election Presidential candidate for the People’s Rainbow Coalition Joyce Mujuru, has blasted her former boss President Robert Mugabe for buying the loyalty of chiefs with expensive cars while their subjects are starving.

Addressing members of the four coalition partners in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon, Mujuru castigated Mugabe for failing to put the nation’s priorities in order by buying over 200 top range vehicles for the chiefs.

Mujuru said that the purchase of the vehicles for the chiefs is a direct ploy by the ruling party to appease the chiefs so that they force their subjects to vote for ZANU PF.

“It makes no sense to buy the chiefs expensive cars while the subjects of the same chiefs are starving and dying in hospitals that have no medication,” said Mujuru.

The former Vice President to Mugabe said that the expenditure would have been better spent buying ambulances to help the entire community.

Mujuru also castigated Mugabe for trying to turn the country into a family monarchy by positioning the First Lady Grace Mugabe to take over from him.

Mujuru urged Zimbabweans to go out in their thousands to register to vote during the ongoing voter registration exercise in order to vote ZANU PF out and block the moves to turn the country into a monarchy.

Addressing the same gathering Luciah Mativenga urged members of her splinter PDP to embrace the leadership of Mujuru as the coalition moves towards the 2018 elections.

Mativenga described the coalition as a democratic coalition which seeks to work according to the wishes of the people and not detect on members.