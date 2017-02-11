Mujuru Boosts Mugabe 2018 Win

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader Joice Mujuru has effectively boosted the political fortunes of her former boss President Robert Mugabe.

Some Zimbabweans have expressed dismay over the goings-on in the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party led by former vice president Joice Mujuru, who expelled some top members Wednesday claiming that they wanted to unseat her.

In turn, the expelled members – Rugare Enock Ngidi Gumbo, Didymus N. E. Mutasa, Margaret Dongo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma, Luckson Kandemiri, Munacho Mutezo and Cloudious Makova, also claim that Mujuru, terminated her links with ZimPF when she made the announcement.

In response to journalists, some Zimbabweans said such friction in opposition parties will assist Zanu PF to retain power in an impoverished nation, which it has ruled for more than 36 years.

One of the respondents, Tinayeshe Sithole said opposition parties in Zimbabwe are a waste of time.

His remarks were echoed by Tinashe Zvidza, who noted that “ … It means Zanu PF is Zimbabwe and it is here to stay.”

According to Paul Gold, another respondent, “(Friction in ZimPF) That’s why opposition parties won’t win (national elections) …”

The same skepticism was expressed by Zamani Nyathi, who only said, “After all that they will tell us that they are going to defeat ZANU PF. Never!!”

Sibangani Ncube noted that Mujuru “is another aspiring opposition leader who will spend more time fighting for her survival as an opposition leader than getting into ruling politics.”

Others expressed skepticism over Mujuru’s party in forming a coalition with opposition parties like the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai and others, pointing out that her party was now too weak to pose any kind of threat to President Robert Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF party.

A respondent identified as Perpias Masigale stressed that “I don’t see the reason of MDC should have a coalition with Mujuru as the MDC won the election in 2008 on its own. We cannot trust Mujuru. Please Tsvangirai stop this for the love of your supporters and the nation.”

Ethen Chidziya expressed the same sentiments, saying there were indications that the MDC-T was also facing serious internal squabbles.

“This is very scary and with rumours that the MDC-T is divided with (vice president Thokozani) Khupe defying Tsvangirai. One can’t help but to think we need Plan B.”

Elliot Murevesi said, “Opposition? Grand coalition? Really? Kkkkkk! Maybe Grand ZERO!”

Other respondents said divisions in ZimPF were being fueled by Zanu PF ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Mathews Estone is among repondents thinking that there is a hidden hand in factionalism gripping Mujuru’s party.

“The Zanu PF game plan cannot be ruled out here as dividing every opposition unit is their survival tactic. It’s time to think deeply whether it’s Mujuru or the fired cadres who are playing the game on behalf of Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF.

“Wait and see some of the fired people will have their cases heard in Zanu PF meetings and re-admitted into structures so they give the internal plans of ZimPF and other opposition parties which they shared during (National Electoral Reform Agenda) NERA and other proposed coalition meetings.”

Some Zimbabweans, who responded to the VOA Studio 7 Facebook thread, simply urged Mujuru to endorse Tsvangirai as the leader of any opposition coalition to be formed ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Zanu PF expelled Mujuru and her colleagues alleging that they wanted to topple President Mugabe. – VOA