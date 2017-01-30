Mujuru Cancels Bulawayo

Staff Reporter| Hundreds of Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First supporters in Bulawayo including vendors who were highly expecting a visit by the party leader this weekend, were left stunned when she cancelled her visit to the city at the last minute.

Mujuru was scheduled for a busy weekend in the City of Kings where she was expected to meet with vendors in Bulawayo’s streets on Saturday before proceeding to preside over a social soccer challenge sponsored by her party.

On Sunday she was scheduled to address her factionalism ridden Bulawayo Province executive.

Party insiders claim that Mujuru cancelled the trip after her security warned that they could not guarantee her an incident free meeting with the squabbling Bulawayo executive team.

The rival factions in the Bulawayo membership who are fighting over the Vice President position earlier threatened to sort each other out when Mujuru lands in the city if nothing concrete is resolved in the meeting.

Mujuru’s Bulawayo spokesperson Methuseli Moyo could not immediately be reached for a comment on the matter. However the sources said that the visit has been rescheduled to next weekend to give the provincial committee to sort its issues.