Mujuru Chickens Out Of Zanu PF Territory

Staff Reporter | National People’s Party President Joyce Mujuru has made a last minute cancellation of her rally scheduled for Beitbridge West today amid revelations of fear of a flop rally.

Sources privy to the organisation of the rally which was scheduled to be held at Thopolo Business Centre, 100km out of Beitbridge town told ZimEye.com that Mujuru, her two deputies John Mvundura and Sipepa Nkomo and national chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire all couldn’t afford taking the risk to go and address the rally fearing a low turn out.

Beitbride West constituency is arguably the ruling ZANU PF’s most loyal constituency in Matabeleland region even though it remains one of the most under developed areas in the country.

A successful Mujuru rally in the area would have gone down in the history books of Zimbabwean politics as being the first opposition political party to hold a rally in the ZANU PF stronghold area.

According to sources Mujuru suffered three flop rallies in a row in Matabeleland region and party National Chairman Mavhaire was the chief architect in calling on the last minute cancellation of the rally allegedly fearing for another embarrassing turn out.

According to the sources a couple of months ago, Mujuru attempted to hold a rally in Bulilima Mangwe District of Plumtree in Matabeleland South where virtually no one turned up at the rally. This rally was followed by another hugely embarrassing low turn out at a purported war veterans rally in Bulawayo where less than 100 liberation war fighters turned up for the rally.

The worst incident which according to sources irked Mavhaire to order Mujuru to cancel the rally was a completely failed highly publicised vendors rally at Stanley Square in Bulawayo where a new marriage between Mujuru’s NPP and Stan Zvorwadza National Vendors Association of Zimbabwe NAVUZ was to be unveiled. On the day literally nobody turned up for the rally and Mavhaire who was meant to represent Mujuru at the rally found himself and the NAVUZ delegation sitting in a car the whole morning and not even a single of the Bulawayo vendors turned up.

The cancellation of the rally will be a huge boost to ZANU PF strongman State Minister Kembo Mohadi who according to the sources had gone flat out to make sure that the rally flopped.

NPP supporters who spoke to ZimEye.com said that the last minute cancellation of the rally by Mujuru was unfortunate. The supporters claimed that even if Mujuru herself was no longer prepared to address the rally the other senior party national and provincial leaders could have taken over the task.

“What’s the use having two deputies when they will both can never take over a responsibility from Mujuru?” questioned a party supporter in Bulawayo who claims to have had already prepared to travel to Beitbridge.

“Even the party provincial chairman who is from Beitbridge himself could have gone ahead and addressed the rally even reading a prepared speech from Mujuru would have done the trick as long as people would have gathered in the feared area in the name of the party that would have been publicity enough,” he added.