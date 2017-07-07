Mujuru Collapses in Bulawayo

Staff Reporter | Joyce Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has finally hit a dead end in Bulawayo and surrounding provinces. The NPP continues to suffer heartbreaking losses as some of its most credible leaders jump ship.

The latest key member to quit from the party is Brighton Makocho. His departure will most likely spell the demise of the new opposition party because at its inception, Makocho was arguably a top notch vocalist and mobiliser.

In his resignation Makocho cited the NPP party leadership’s lack of democracy and blatant tribalism.

The radical youthful politician popularly known as “Jah Bee” in the political circles in Bulawayo served as the party’s Bulawayo East Constituency Interim Chairman for two years before being elected as Provincial Secretary for Security in the party’s internal elections in February this year.

The elected provincial committee was later dissolved by Mujuru’s deputy Samuel Sipepa Nkomo on allegations that it had too many Shona speaking people.

Since the dissolution of the elected provincial committee the party has experienced mass resignations that have literally brought the party down to its knees.

“I Brighton Makocho (JAH BEE) democratically elected Bulawayo Head of Security Province do hereby resign from NPP led by Dr. J Mujuru with immediate effect,” reads Makocho’s resignation letter.

This decision comes on a backdrop of undemocratic practices such as imposition of candidates, unconstitutionalism, disregard of democratic election results and nepotism.”

Party spokesperson Methuseli Moyo has always down played the resignations from the party claiming that all those leaving the party were misfits who were destroying the party.

Such cracks among an opposition party further dents the dream of a credible opposition force on the Zimbabwean political terrain. Added to that the much hyped coalition seems to be suffering from negative criticism and lack of cooperation among other potential opposition leaders. Only time will tell.