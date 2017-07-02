Mujuru Comes Clean, Confesses Cde Chinx Link

Former vice president and National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru, has spoken out for the first time on her links with the late musician, Dick “Cde Chinx” Chingaira, confirming to journalists this week that indeed they shared a solid bond that could have cost the liberation war stalwart national hero status.

Following his death about a fortnight ago after a long battle with cancer, Cde Chinx — a key player in the guerrilla war against British colonialists and a staunch Zanu PF supporter — was snubbed by his yester-year comrades-in-arms from being interred at the National Heroes Acre, to the disappointment of many.

He was declared a liberation war hero, and was to be buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre, a recognition turned down by his disappointed family, which laid him to rest at a private cemetery on the outskirts of the capital city.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily News on Sunday, Mujuru revealed she had a cordial relationship with the Munhu Wese wemuAfrica hit-maker, whom she said was his son-in-law, and she did not see anything wrong in helping or associating with him.

While she declined to disclose how Cde Chinx, whose other surname is Makoni — being a descendant of the Makoni dynasty in Manicaland — became her son-in-law, we can reveal that Mujuru’s eldest daughter, Chipo, married into the Makoni family. In fact, she is married to the son of former Finance minister Simba Makoni, who is a cousin of Cde Chinx.

“First of all, I had not seen Chinx for over three years, but before that we were in touch. When I was still in government, I was approached by (Joseph) Nyadzayo, the photographer in the President’s Office, pleading that he had this project which he wanted to fulfil through the Zimbabwe Music Association (Zima),” Mujuru told the Daily News on Sunday.

“It really touched me as a mother, because I saw Chinx’s house being destroyed by government (during operation Murambatsvina). So I committed to helping him in a small way. Is that a sin? For your own information, Chinx is my son-in-law, and even Nyadzayo did not know it. He will hear it from you,” Mujuru said.

Nyadzayo chairs Zima. He revealed in May, during the handover of a house in Harare’s medium density suburb of Mabelreign donated to Cde Chinx that the former vice president, who was dismissed by Mugabe from Zanu PF and government, donated the bricks that were used to build the property.

Nonetheless, many had tipped Cde Chinx to join other liberation war icons laid to rest at the national shrine on account of his unique contribution to the armed struggle that brought Zimbabwe’s independence in April 1980.

The war veterans had joined the bush war at a tender age and, as much as he was a fighter, his love for music made him a full-time organiser of Zanla’s choir, which acted as a morale booster for the fighting cadres when Mhere Yarira, who had previously led the group, was transferred to another station.

Cde Chinx had continued to release songs in support of Zanu PF after independence, including composing controversial songs backing the chaotic land reforms.

But following his demise on June 16, at the age of 61, Zanu PF dithered for six days, while trying to find common ground on his hero status. It became such a divisive issue that even after a decision was made to entomb his remains at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre, no one in the governing party wanted to convey the message to his family, which had waited for days for direction.

In the end, the difficult task of delivering the devastating blow to the Chingaira family was assigned to War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube and two other officials.

The family appealed against the decision, through Dube, who took up the supplication with Ignatius Chombo, the party’s secretary for administration, for discussion with Mugabe. The appeal failed to find favour with the ruling party, which insisted that he be buried at the provincial heroes acre.

The dejected family subsequently decided to bury him at Glen Forest Memorial Park.