Mujuru Deserted

Staff Reporter| A top National Executive member of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party(NPP), has joined the long line of those deserting the former Vice President.

Mr Jabulani Charlie made the below announcement:

After careful thought and consideration I have concluded that my core values are not aligned with the dysfunctional organizational culture at NPP.

There is no clear direction and strong leadership.

Originally, I believed the biggest challenge at NPP would stem from a lack of systems. However, I quickly realized that inflated egos, office politics and administrative incompetence would prove to be bigger obstacles. These dynamics are not conducive to innovation and productivity.

This letter is to officially inform you that I resign from NPP, effective immediately.

Jabulani Charlie

National Executive Member