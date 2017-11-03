Mujuru Drowned In 9 Page River Deep Mubaiwa Letter

Staff Reporter| Former Vice President Joice Mujuru was yesterday drowned in a 9 page deep letter authored by her axed aide Wilbert Mubaiwa. In what is her latest sinker, the National people’s Party leader was labelled a dictator following Mubaiwa’s removal from the Treasurer General post.

9 pages.

2,814 words.

47 paragraphs

320 lines

Below was the full text:

52 Enterprise Road Newlands, Highlands, Harare The President National People’s Party 25A Lieberman Road; Harare

WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE THE NEW NECESSARY DISPENSATION PART 1

I write this final letter in respect of the ongoing saga concerning the Post of Treasurer General and my person and as a follow up and conclusion in respect of the two un-replied communications of 29 August and 7 September 2017.

A lot has been reported and a lot has been said both formally and informally and communication has taken place albeit in one direction only. Profound acrimony which further enhanced our inability to solve our problems on time has developed. The situation so created is not healthy and is clearly detrimental to the current efforts designed to positively alter the economic and political environment in both the Party (NPP) and the country.

As things stand, I was not confirmed at the NPP Inaugural Convention of 9 August 2017. In terms of our constitution, this implies that I reverted to being an ordinary member of the Party and should at first be heard at the Constituency level if I am charged of any offence and/or crime.

In addition, I accepted the decision not to confirm me, which is why I did not challenge the opaque decision within the stipulated fourteen day period after the Inaugural Convention at which confirmations and non-confirmation were effected. This is the reason why in my letter of 29 August 2017 and the subsequent letter of 7 September 2017, I clearly said you were free to do what you want with the Treasurer General Post. The act of not confirming me on 9 August 2017 implied that a hearing and/or trial was done somewhere in my absence and a decision made to punish me even though the allegations and/or charges were only laid more than two months after the punishment had been meted out (unless you acted unilaterally). The hearing is therefore retrospective of the judgement and accordingly serves no purpose. It is at best scandalous for a “Government in Waiting” to act in that manner. The learned Party Lawyers should have advised your office properly and on time. In my considered view, it is this hearing/trial which brings the Party into disrepute and not my alleged (concocted) utterances of 25 June in Masvingo.

On a business note, Dr. Mujuru, in the final analysis, when all is said and done, history will inevitably record that under very difficult, hostile and poisoned environment and circumstances, I, Wilbert Archibald Mubaiwa, contested and convincingly won the post of Treasurer General of the National People’s Party (NPP) and that you unjustifiably and undemocratically decided to ignore the results of the elections of 25 March 2017 and by extension decided to ignore the will of the People. This is the tragic leadership failure in NPP which I alluded to in my letter of 29th August 2017.

I have been and continue to be concerned by the thrust of the NPP leadership regarding the harassment and political molestation of Party members and leaders perceived to be sympathetic to my person and other unwanted and/or politically feared members or leaders. I wish and urge that this harassment and political molestation of such individuals and groups of people be limited to me and/or the relevant leaders if at all such harassment and molestation has to be visited on innocent members of the Party. Remember, they are only exercising their democratic right of expression having exercised their rights to vote on 25 March 2017. However, I am also aware that my continued presence in the top echelons of the NPP and the NPP itself will continue to promote acrimony and division among the various opinion groups within the Party.

I wish to take this opportunity to reiterate that I remain a committed and dedicated element of the broad struggle to improve the lives of the people of Zimbabwe. I shall therefore continue to pour all my positive energy into this noble cause by working with individuals and organisations that without qualification, promote freedom and democracy.

The Treasure General Post and the Matebeleland Region.

Finally, having had no response vis-à-vis my letter of 29 August 2017 and further having observed that you have already appointed a losing candidate Moffat Ndou/Nzou to take over my post, albeit disguised as a Financial Advisor, I now write to proffer my political and professional opinion in respect of the above subject.

Dr. Mujuru, please note that by its very nature, albeit not without its challenges, democracy measures the will of the people and is therefore not negotiable at any price. I therefore refuse to accept the notion that a constitutionally contestable political post can be reserved for any province, region or tribe. It is an anathema to do so and in this case, a clear attempt to create and inculcate a mixed culture and spirit of dictatorship, impunity, repression, rebellion and disorderliness into my life and the lives of all true democrats in NPP through the back door.

The Treasurer General post is largely a Technical Post with no tangible political muscle. If the idea and objective of your unconstitutional pronouncement was to empower the people of Matebeleland, then the post of Chairman and/or Organising Secretary would have been more appropriate and suitable but the second as an appointment since it is not a contestable post.

The NPP Constitution though drafted by the Party’s Experts was crafted nevertheless by the NPP Senior Leadership. All posts in the National Standing Committee could have been left for your appointment pleasure as President. This could have easily avoided the misguided decision, firstly to prescribe dictatorship under the guise of guided democracy and secondly to totally disregard the will of the people after they had spoken on 25 March 2017.

Dr. Mujuru I am aware like all fair minded people in NPP, that the decision to reserve the post of Treasurer General for the Matebeland region, with all its attendant tribal connotations, has nothing to do the people of Matebeleland themselves but a sinister and self-serving ploy to eliminate certain individuals from certain leadership posts as confirmed by some of your conversations with me vis-à-vis your concept of “guided democracy”. The people of Matebeleland are actually victims themselves and thank God most of them have come to realise this fact. Therefore Dr. Mujuru, in line with my democratic principles, values and norms, and to the extent that I have the interests of Zimbabwe and its people (regardless of tribe, race or religion, regionalism or some other ism) at heart, I refuse to be coerced into supporting the practice of reverse tribalism and the subversion of the NPP or any other Constitution.

Dr. Mujuru:-

I believed you, Dr. Mujuru, during the time when Bulawayo was going through a troubled period, when you annulled results of democratic elections held there when you said you were “giving Sipepa a long rope to entangle himself”. You literally gave him the right to change results of democratic elections in Bulawayo. However, I believe you knew as much as I did that Dr. Sipepa Nkomo was going to strangle both Bulawayo and the NPP itself. My advice to you at the time was that the resultant damage was not going to be limited to Bulawayo and Matebeleland alone. The rest is history

I believed you when you confessed or disclosed that Cuthbert Ncube and me were daily being viciously fought and persecuted by Messrs Mvundura, Sipepa and Mavhaire because of our relatively junior age, which made it almost impossible for the trio to win the NPP Internal Party Elections constitutionally provisionally scheduled to be held in 2022 (should we at that time decide to contest for any of the top posts). Therefore the time to eliminate us was now. Your solution was “Be patient. Your time will come. You are still Young”

I believed you but did not agree with you Dr Mujuru when you said the two of us (Cuthbert and me) were still young and therefore still had enough time to contest for any of the Top Posts in future Elective Conventions and that we therefore should let the “old madalas” enjoy a free ride. Dr. Mujuru, democracy is not negotiable and neither are its results.

I believed you esteemed Doctor, when you said that we (Cuthbert and myself) were disliked by the Trio (D.C Mavhaire, J.S Mvudura & Sipepa) because of our financial capacity and apparent popularity but I did not understand how as a Party that would make us abandon our stated democratic principles, values and norms.

I believed you Dr. Mujuru (but did not agree with you) when you said “Democracy Does not Work” and that “guided democracy” was the way to go. At that point Dr. Mujuru, I knew we were not together in the fight for freedom and democracy, that our agendas were totally different and that your agenda was at odds with the NPP founding and guiding principles vis-à-vis freedom and democracy. To me President “guided democracy is the equivalent of open dictatorship” and should never be advocated by National Democrats

Dr Mujuru, I did not believe the Daily News of 7 March 2017 when it reported Dr. Mujuru had selected her preferred Top Six Candidates led by herself. I was however, not shocked when at the first meeting of the Top Six, it was disclosed that it was indeed true. It was further disclosed at the meeting that the chosen and preferred Top Six Candidates had given themselves seven months to campaign while some of us were given only seven days to do so. I was not shocked because your trusted Lieutenant, Gift Nyandoro had disclosed this to me on 21 February 2017 before he knew I intended to contest for one of the Top Six positions. At that, time I was still just a supplier of fuel (diesel and petrol) and other services. He had also advised me that you had cleared him to contest for the post of Secretary General as you felt that D. Butau would not be able to come back for the Elections.

As fate would have it I submitted my nomination, was subsequently cleared to contest by your esteemed office and thank God I won against your anointed Candidate Ntuta. Dr. Mujuru, as they say, the rest is history.

I did NOT BELIEVE you Dr. Mujuru, when, on the morning of 21 March 2017, you informed me that the leadership of Mashonaland Central led by Godfrey Chimombe, had visited your office to advice you that information on the ground suggested that I had no chance in hell of getting more than thirty votes in my own Province let alone in other Provinces. You further indicated that because of their love for me and their desire to have me in the National Executive Council (NEC), they had asked you to ask me to withdraw from the race for Treasurer General. You then asked for my response and comment to which I said,

“President, I am confident of winning at least Seven (7) out of the Ten (10) Provinces. I was on course to achieve this feat until the Bulawayo Elections were stopped by your office. I nevertheless convincingly won Six (6) Provinces and lost Matebeleland North by a whisker.

I did not believe you Dr. Mujuru because the same team that you said had visited your office was already on the ground telling people that they had been instructed by yourself to campaign against me and to make sure that I did not win. Dr. Mujuru, true to their words, they campaigned against me very vigorously. They miserably failed to stop me.

Dr. Mujuru had you as President, formally asked me to withdraw (without the threat of an obvious election loss), I would have withdrawn. I saw the double standards and did not withdraw

Therefore as you know better than most President, my problems began on the day I decided to participate openly firstly in ZimPF (epitomised by the meeting at the Mutambara Residence) and secondly in NPP. The challenges multiplied when I contested and won the elections because the same team led by Godfrey Chimombe, informed the Province on various Chat Groups and Provincial Meetings that “He (Mubaiwa) might have won but will be removed by the President”.

Pursuant to the above statement, let me take you back to the Pre-election Period

On 23 March 2017, at a campaign meeting in Mashonaland Central organised by the PC Chimombe and his team and attended by J S Mvudura, G Nyandoro and Farai M Kuvheya by invitation, our team comprising Cuthbert Ncube, Mai Musarurwa and me gate crushed this meeting after a tip off. At this meeting, your views and position vis-à-vis my person and candidature were laid bare by all your lieutenants present at the meeting.

Godfrey Chimombe in my presence among other things stated that Mubaiwa is viewed by the President as a power hungry rebel and the President had instructed his team to ensure he does not win. His position was immediately and repeatedly reinforced by my young brother Titus Manyika. The language and message was the same even on election day

Gift Nyandoro spoke at length in general emphasizing that the message from the President (Mai Mujuru) is that Mashonaland Central like other Provinces must vote for Ntuta and not for Mubaiwa. He said Mai Mujuru was not going to work with anyone who is not part of the anointed team.

Farai Kuvheya spoke and repeated the same message but went further to call me a novice in politics and a spoiler. I had a vicious altercation with him after the meeting. After the election he was gentleman enough and was the first and the only one from their team congratulate me for winning the election. He showed that he can forget and forgive

JS Mvudura was more emphatic stating that the President had already chosen her team that she wants to work with advising those present not to vote for a person who the President will not with. He emphasized that because the President is from Mashonaland Central, the provincial electorate must not betray her. He called a mafikezolo with no experience siting his fifty seven years in Politics and your forty four years as a national leader. I took the floor to rebuke him and his so called experience. He got visibly angry, walked out of the meeting and left for Harare.

In essence President, I knew like those in Mashonaland Central who attended this and other meetings what your position was regarding my person. Many promised to stand by me and they did. I knew where our interests met and where they separated. I knew who and what I was fighting. I know you were briefed by Chimombe, Mvundura, Nyandoro and Kuvheya about what transpired at the meeting because the following day Friday 24 March 2016, the Province was told openly that now Mubaiwa is finished. They spoke too early.

In addition, even after the Convention Dr. Mujuru, the Provincial Chairman of Mashonaland Central, Mr. Godfrey Chimombe said (and it’s on record) that Mubaiwa may have bought T-Shirts and secured or paid for the Venue for the Convention, the decision by the President to fire him still stands”. I therefore knew I had been fired or was going to be fired.

In essence and in earnest Dr. Mujuru, I was aware of the Grand Plan thanks to the calibre of individuals that you trust. They speak openly about your conversation. That is why at one of my meetings with I said “President if I know for certain that someone wants to do harm to me, physical or otherwise, I will never let them know I know. Instead, I will be as friendly as ever.

I then waited to see how far the war against an individual like me and the war against freedom and democracy would go. I have however, always known that information and threats from our Provincial leadership were real. They always knew what they were talking about. They never made a secret of their agenda and their dislike for me. I thank them for inadvertently or ignorantly arming me arming me for the battles around me. They made realise what I was up against. They prepared me for this day

There is lot more to say but I have to end it here for I have said enough

It was educating to work and get know our former Vice President. It was good while it lasted and it was a lot of fun to get close to people’s inner thoughts and plans especially the love-hate relationship. It was also expensive It is however now the time to say good bye and good luck.

I hope we are all better and wiser because of this long eye opening episode.

REPORT PREPARED BY

WILBERT ARCHIBALD MUBAIWA