Mujuru Dumps Tsvangirai For CODE

Staff Reporter | National People’s Party President Joice Mujuru has all but conformed that coalition talks between her party and the Morgan Tsvangirai MDC have collapsed.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Reconstruction and Reformation Summit taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre in Harare, Dr Mujuru said that will be announcing her joining of the Coalition Of Democrats (CODE) grouping within the next few days.

Mujuru indirectly castigated Tsvangirai saying that she does not buy into a coalition where other parties enter into the negotiations on a big brother stance.

Tsvangirai is on record disclaiming the Coalition Of Democrats describing it as a useless gathering instead inviting all in CODE to join his party which he infers to as The Big Tent.

Talks between Mujuru and Tsvangirai were reported to have collapsed last week amid reports that the two could not agree on virtually all the proposals on the coalition.