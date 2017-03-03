Mujuru Dumps ZimPF Adopts New Party Name | BREAKING NEWS

Shyleen Mtandwa | Former Vice President Joyce Mujuru has dumped the name Zimbabwe People First for her party, instead forming the National People’s Party of Zimbabwe.

Announcing the name change from her Chisipite home in Harare this morning, Mujuru said her party felt it necessary to change the party name at a National Executive Committee held in Harare yesterday to avoid wasting time and resources fighting the ousted cabal of Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo who insisted that the name was theirs.

Mujuru said that the name change came at the right time as the party was preparing for its inaugural congress and adoption of the constitution.

However, more problems are coming for Mujuru who will have to face another battle for the name from 36 year old Abraham Matambo who announced the formation of a party with the same name last year. It remains unclear at this stage if Matambo officially submitted his party name to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC.