Mujuru Eliminates Party Treasurer

Staff Reporter | In a move likely to cause further disharmony in her already troubled party, National People’s Party President Joice Mujuru is making frantic moves to dismiss her recently elected National Treasurer Engineer Wilbert Mubaiwa, ZimEye.com can exclusivley reveal.

Party sources in Harare told ZimEye.com that Mujuru wants Mubaiwa out of the party on trumped up charges that the engineer is working to discredit Mujuru and her Vice Presidents and instigate a rebellion against them.

According to the sources Mubaiwa’s days in the party are extremely numbered that he may be seen out of the party as early as next week when the party’s presidium meets.

The sources however, claim that Mubaiwa is wanted out for challenging Mujuru on the funding of the party after he refused to use his own personal finances to fund the party congress which hangs in the balance.

The sources further claim that Mujuru actually wants Mubaiwa out to replace him with South African based businessman Cuthbert Ncube who has been funding Mujuru on several of her international trips and local programmes.

The sources further claim that Mubaiwa is not wanted in the treasurer position after Mujuru was confronted by party members in Matabeleland who claim that Mujuru had promised the region to have the position unoppsed in the internal elections which Mubaiwa won convincingly in March this year.

Prior to the party’s internal elections, Mujuru assisted by Chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire,were reported to have come up with an entire list of members to occupy the top six position of the party unopposed and only Mibaiwa of the final winners was not in the draft list.