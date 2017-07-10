Mujuru Exposes Former Boss Mugabe’s Coalition Fears

National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru claims that the proposed grand coalition of opposition parties has sent Zanu PF into a panic mode, hence President Robert Mugabe’s recent attempts to trash the project.

Mugabe last month told party supporters at a rally in Mutare that the coalition would make it easy to bury the opposition movement.

“It’s just one blow and they are down,” he said then.

But Mujuru last week said Mugabe’s remarks were a clear sign that the coalition deal had shaken the ruling party to the core.

“Coalition is the thing we are all for. It is alive and kicking. There are people who are not happy about this. They are saying a lot and are misinformed. They try to denigrate and say terrible things. Nothing has affected it like what they are saying,” she said.

“Of course, we are fighting Zanu PF. Do you think they are happy to see this gang now? I am no longer there and I think they are afraid.”

Mujuru said they had only set a roadmap to the coalition with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“The one I had with Tsvangirai was a roadmap on how we should come together as two parties. We are almost there and nothing has affected that. Our teams are still working on that and people are already concluding,” she said.

Speaking about who should lead the coalition, Mujuru did not hide her interest and further expressed that the leader had to be a unifier.

“All things being equal, I am comfortable with leading the coalition. My wish is to see a united nation. The coalition candidate should, therefore, be a unifier because this is a torn nation. A lot of things need to be taken into consideration. There are liberation fighters, those who never went to war and the youngsters who do not even have the war experience,” she said.

“Our thinking is that everyone must come on board, let’s not kick others off. We should be inclusive. That’s where others are becoming unclear.”- Newsday